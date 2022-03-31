Weather Alerts For Gulf Coast

According to The Weather Channel, several states are experiencing storm systems.

In some places, the damage got described as astounding. But the country is not in the clear yet. More systems are underway as warm front forecasts are in action in some counties. The dangerous storms will continue from March 30 to March 31, 2022.

Many states are under a form of weather watch:

A severe thunderstorm watch is valid for parts of Georgia and Tennessee until 5 AM EDT.

Inclement weather is popping up across the Southern states as systems move eastward.

Tornado warnings got issued in St. Clair County and central Alabama.

Strong winds and tornados are likely in Jackson, Mississippi.

Photo by Raychel Sanner on Unsplash

What is causing the severe weather events in the Deep South and Gulf Coast?

The outbreak began with a low-pressure system moving to the Great Lakes from the Mideast. It dragged in humid air from the Gulf of Mexico to form a cold front.

What conditions are possible?

The Storm Prediction Center stated moderate risk storm warnings for Florida and Alabama. Places like New Orleans, Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama are under enhanced risk.

Tornado watches got set for south-central Tennessee, central Alabama, western Georgia, and Florida. Slight Risk warnings got issued for Richmond, Virginia, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Tallahassee, Florida.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The author is only reporting the story, please make sure you stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts concerning weather conditions in your area.*