What Determines Men's Genital Size?

Genital size is essential to men.

David Frederick, Ph.D., did a study on the subject. He is an assistant professor of psychology at Chapman University. And his 2006 Psychology of Men & Masculinity study entitled “Does size matter?” speaks on the topic.

His research reveals that men happy with their size feel more confident. They feel better about their bodies. And are comfortable in romantic and intimate situations. They also think of themselves as more attractive in general.

Society and masculinity stereotypes tie large male privates to testosterone. But science says this is not the case.

Why do male genital sizes vary?

Men have their mothers to thank for their size.

The genes controlling limb and genital growth comes from the X chromosome. Men have one X chromosome, and women have two X chromosomes. Inherited X genes in men come from their mothers, and these X chromosomes get selected at random. Thus, genital sizes can differ between brothers.

