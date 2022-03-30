Amazon PS5 Restock Today

Will consumers be able to get their hands on one?

There is a craze surrounding the Sony PlayStation 5 console and Xbox Series X.

These products are a challenge to find. The resale values were at peak levels in 2021. Some claims suggest a PS5 got resold for about $1,000 on Black Friday weekend. That is a sizable amount of money.

Photo by Kerde Severin on Unsplash

The average price for a resold PS5 in September was $715. Up from the retail cost of $499 for the disc model and $399 for the digital edition. But the Xbox Series X got resold for an average charge of $725. This amount is $25 to $75 lower than the 2020 Black Friday peak.

According to the resale site, StockX, resale value saw a 30% drop. Thus, buying and reselling large quantities of the console is less profitable.

Photo by Kamil S on Unsplash

PS5 Restock Updates

An Amazon PS5 restock got set for today, March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET. The drop is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Only the PS5 Digital Edition console will be available. The listing prices are $399 for the PS5 Digital and $499 for the PS5.

A retail stock refresh at Target is possible in the coming days.

Sony's Twitter account is a reliable source for information about PS5 restocks at online retailers.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional financial or spending advice. The author is not a product advisor. And the information on this site is without affiliate links.*