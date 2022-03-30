Amazon PS5 Restock Today

Cadrene Heslop

Will consumers be able to get their hands on one?

There is a craze surrounding the Sony PlayStation 5 console and Xbox Series X.

These products are a challenge to find. The resale values were at peak levels in 2021. Some claims suggest a PS5 got resold for about $1,000 on Black Friday weekend. That is a sizable amount of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0874aO_0eu6w2QJ00
Photo by Kerde Severin on Unsplash

The average price for a resold PS5 in September was $715. Up from the retail cost of $499 for the disc model and $399 for the digital edition. But the Xbox Series X got resold for an average charge of $725. This amount is $25 to $75 lower than the 2020 Black Friday peak.

According to the resale site, StockX, resale value saw a 30% drop. Thus, buying and reselling large quantities of the console is less profitable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y92Kv_0eu6w2QJ00
Photo by Kamil S on Unsplash

PS5 Restock Updates

Sony's Twitter account is a reliable source for information about PS5 restocks at online retailers.

What do you think?

