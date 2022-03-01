Science Says This Is The Most Attractive Female Body Type

Cadrene Heslop

Have you ever wondered what body type is well-loved on women? It is natural to wonder. Women do have different body forms.

Yet, the media often promote thinner bodies. Or curvy figures. Are these the most alluring types then? Does the feminine shape you like align with the one considered scientifically very enticing?

Let us find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RE1o_0eRr2kQo00
Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels

What is the most attractive feminine figure, according to science?

The study result got published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior. It stated women with a 'low waist-to-hip ratio (WHRs)' are seen to have the most attractive bodies. The body type is well-known as an hourglass figure.

Are you shocked by the study results? You might be wondering why science would care about such a fact. Well, most studies show men and women alike focus on physical attractiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xst2k_0eRr2kQo00
Photo by mododeolhar from Pexels

The Beginning of Feminine Enhancement Surgeries

Breast implants or breast augmentation came about in the 1890s. But butt implants also, called buttock, or gluteal augmentation, first appeared around 1969.

What is surprising? Plumping one's posterior was not a hit in the early days. Then between the years 2000 to 2015, buttock augmentation increased by 252%, according to reports by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In 2015, 15.9 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures got performed in the United States. This number is a 2% increase over 2014.

The Average Female Body

According to the CDC, an average adult female of 20 and over is 5'3", 170.8 pounds, with a 38.7-inch waist. Yet, recent survey findings of the ideal women figure are different. 1,000 surveyed Americans said the "ideal" woman would be 5'5", weigh between 121-130 pounds, and have a 25 or 26-inch waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDLV6_0eRr2kQo00
Photo by SHVETS production from Pexels

*Medical Advice Disclaimer: This information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*

