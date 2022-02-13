TikTok Is Addictive

Many have seen a TikTok video at least once.

The design is engaging. Most people have 15-60 seconds to spare on a video.

Plus, watching other people be happy increases your chance of feeling joy by 25%. These videos include music. And guess what? Listening to music releases dopamine, which also has improves your mood.

In his Forbes article, John Koetsier considered TikTok as cocaine for your brain. Two years later, he's still right. Here's why TikTok has a drug-like effect on your brain.

How much time do people spend on TikTok?

The average American spends 33 minutes per day on the app. On a global scale, users average 52 minutes per day; and 90% of users access it daily.

This user rate of 10.85 minutes per session makes TikTok the most engaging social media app.

Early predictions and the current performance of TikTok.

When the platform launched, blogs predicted great success. Saying it would be a promising frontier in video content marketing.

In September 2021, the social video app reported 1 billion monthly active users. American accounts account for 78.7 million of TikTok's users.

TikTok is not only for dancing. But dancing is one of the most popular video formats. The virality of TikTok dances and content has made songs top music charts and some users famous.

Why is TikTok addictive?

The algorithm is like those of other social media platforms. But has one unique quality. The app's algorithm provides "for you" content.

Other apps recommend content based on your followers.

But TikTok provides videos based on what you choose to stream. This approach allows the app to give your brain more dopamine hits.

Thus, your brain learns to expect the dopamine reward. And it becomes excited even before you open the app.

