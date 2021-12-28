The Four Primary Productivity Assassins

Photo by XPS on Unsplash

A study revealed that the average person is only productive for 2 hours and 53 minutes in an 8-hour workday. There are four main reasons for ineffective time use. These include distractions, lack of direction, work difficulty or boredom, and late starts.

Late Starts

When tired, you are more prone to distractions, making mistakes. Plus, you have less self-control and lower cognitive performance, according to research. As such, low energy hurts your productivity. Yet, sleep is one of the first things people compromise on when they need to get things done. But Chris Bailey, author of A Life of Productivity, says you should nurture your energy levels. It saves you time because you can focus and do more in fewer hours.

Technology Distractions

We lose over 1.6 trillion hours each year to mobile phone usage. The average person spends 3 hours per day watching TV or Netflix. And 2.5 hours per day on social media. According to Harvard Business Review, time blocking can reduce the impact of distractions. People can set time for phone-free breaks. Plus, uninterrupted work hours to improve productivity.

Work Difficulty or Boredom

Brian Tracey says people can appear busy yet achieve little due to procrastination. He recommends the use of time management and organizational skills. This day planning will help you better structure tasks for greater productivity.

Lack of Direction

Scientific study shows that cognitive performance fluctuates throughout the day. On average, most people are productive from 9 am to 11:30 am. Your energy and willpower are at peak levels during these hours. For the best outcome, plan your day. So your most essential tasks get done early.

