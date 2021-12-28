Empathy Requires More Effort For Binge Drinkers

Cadrene Heslop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ln6G2_0dXXQOzI00
Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash

According to the CDC, binge drinking is a serious but preventable problem. This habit is a pattern that increases blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to 0.08g/dl or above. It occurs when a man consumes five alcoholic drinks and a woman has four alcoholic drinks in about 2 hours.

Research has discovered that binge drinking causes brain damage and memory loss. The Duke University researchers found that alcohol affected the adolescent brain more. And that fermented beverages impaired brain receptors responsible for memory and learning. "We are not concerned about college students who only drink ​one or two drinks now and then. We are concerned about heavy drinkers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy2nF_0dXXQOzI00
Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

New study results imply chronic heavy drinking impairs brain receptors responsible for empathy. Empathy is the ability to understand the emotions of others and see things from their point of view. This understanding helps you to feel sympathy for other people. When you empathize with someone, you can offer support and build an emotional bond.

But heavy drinking reduces your ability to empathize. For the investigation, the brains of non-drinkers and binge drinkers got scanned. During the scan, the participants saw images of injured limbs. The binge drinkers had a hard time imagining the injured limbs belonging to someone else.

Heavy drinking habits make it challenging to feel empathy when other people are in pain. This change occurs because you have to put in more effort to see things from the other person's point of view. According to Alcohol Think Again, you can set yourself a limit. Sip alcoholic alternatives and drink only after dinner to reduce your alcohol consumption.

What do you think? Follow me on NewsBreak here. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

*Medical Advice Disclaimer: This information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, help, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*

