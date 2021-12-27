Music Improves Your Focus

Photo by Six_Characters on iStock

Most humans put off tasks. But research has found that 20% of Americans are chronic procrastinators. "Everyone procrastinates, but not everyone is a procrastinator." This habit is harmful when it causes reduced productivity and missed goals. But according to science, music can boost your focus.

Evidence suggests that music activates both the left and right sides of the brain. The engagement of both brain hemispheres improves learning and memory. Thus, music can help you get into a mental flow state where you complete activities. A quick search for study music on YouTube leads to several focus-boosting playlists.

Ohio Wesleyan University researchers found that relaxing, low-information, repetitive music improves concentration. It also reduces stress compared to working in silence. Many studies investigate different groups of people like surgeons and individuals with ADHD. These investigations all pointed out that music aids focus and cognitive performance.

When listening to music to improve focus, science advises against music with vocals. Instrumental songs are better for concentration and study. However, if you are doing mundane tasks like chores or filing, vocal music is best.

Based on the research results, six types of music are most effective on the brain. These music genres are classical, ambient, instrumentals, jazz, nature sounds, and timed tempo. For the best effect, keep the volume low. "Keep the noise level to a minimum so that the study level is at a maximum."

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers found that nature and ambient sounds enhance concentration. Since the pandemic, ambient music has expanded to include city and office noise. But classical music helped students perform 12% better on exams.

To protect your hearing, EarQ suggests low volumes. And giving your ears time to recover between listening sessions.

