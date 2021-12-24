Why Do People Start Their Day With Coffee

Photo by shapecharge from iStock

As of December 2021, 7.9 billion people live on Earth. About 30-40% or 3 billion of this population has a cup of joe daily. But, in the USA, around 65% of Americans consume coffee every day.

Since 1999, the average person has had 2.7 cups per day. According to Healthline, 30-60 minutes before a workout is the best time to drink coffee. And other studies suggest having this caffeinated beverage between 10 am and 12 pm.

Yet, 65% of US adults drink coffee with their breakfast. A January 2020 survey by the National Coffee Association reported a higher percentage. The investigation revealed that 83% of American respondents enjoyed morning brews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Szc6W_0dVN3TND00
Photo by simarik from iStock

Why do most people prefer coffee in the morning?

People prefer their coffee around breakfast time because of the caffeine. Compared to other beverages, the caffeine content is highest in coffee.

This primary ingredient in brewed drinks does more than give you energy. Scientific tests prove coffee resets your circadian rhythm. Your circadian rhythm helps you sleep by influencing how you respond to stimuli. It is reset by daylight exposure, movement, and food to make you either feel sleepy or awake. A study showed that coffee has half the impact of 3 hours in bright light.

Dr. Satchin Panda says a cup of coffee has a similar impact as daylight exposure. “A cup of coffee in the morning resets our internal clock to the same extent that bright light does. We can use coffee to our advantage during the first half of the day to help us wake up and feel more alert. Coffee first thing in the morning along with a bit of physical activity and having your first calories of the day will help synchronize the brain clock and the body clock.”

When is the best time for coffee, according to science?

According to researchers, the best time is an hour after you are awake. For your next cup, consume it outside stressful periods like noon to 1 pm and 5:50 pm to 6:30 pm.

*Medical Advice Disclaimer: This information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*

