The Research Behind Fat Loss And Coffee

Photo by Chevanon Photography from Pexels

Research has shown that coffee consumption contributes to weight loss. A recent Harvard study associates 4 cups of coffee with moderate fat loss.

The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers found that four cups of coffee reduces body fat by 4%. The findings are from a 24-week investigation involving 126 overweight, non-insulin-sensitive adults.

Participants drank either four cups of regular coffee or a coffee-like placebo beverage. The original purpose of the research was to test the effect of coffee on diabetes. But the researchers also learned about coffee's modest impact on weight loss.

In a 2020 HealthDay News article, the study coauthor, Derrick Alperet, explained why. Derrick and his colleagues think caffeine increases the drinker's metabolism. According to another Harvard health study, a high metabolism burns more calories.

Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery from Pexels

Like the Harvard investigation, another coffee study found that caffeine stimulates your metabolism. The research findings showed that a high metabolic rate led to the breakdown of more fat cells. Thus, after drinking coffee, you have more free fatty acids in your bloodstream.

Caffeine increases fat mobilization, according to a 2004 study. The researchers found evidence suggesting that caffeine helps fat move into the mitochondria. In the mitochondria, the fat converts to a form usable by the body for energy.

Further investigation states that coffee activates a special kind of fat. The name of this fat is brown adipose tissue, BAT. BAT is more present in babies and can aid with obesity. The other fat type is white adipose tissue, WAT. WAT is common in adults. According to Geoffrey James, a science coffee expert, BAT moderates your body's chemistry, which helps you burn WAT more efficiently.

Scientific studies recommend drinking coffee half an hour before aerobic exercise to increase fat burn.

