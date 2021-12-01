High Temperatures Expected in Texas; No Rain Through The End Of The Week

Célèste White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igRlD_0d9WUDAF00
Thomas Kinto/Unsplash

Through the end of the workweek, temperatures in North and Central Texas are expected to be abnormally warm, with no rain expected in either region.

Because of high pressure centered over the southern United States, temperatures will gradually rise over the next several days, and low-level moisture will increase as southerly to southwesterly winds predominate.

High temperatures in the low 80s are expected in several areas, mainly along and west of the I-35 corridor, where temperatures are around 15-20 degrees above typical for this time of year.

As the next upper-level system approaches, the weather will get more unsettled, and the temperatures will lower late Friday night and throughout the weekend.

Increasing winds are expected in our region this week due to an approaching shortwave trough that should arrive in the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles by Friday.

Even though there are some indicators that rain may develop throughout regions of Central Texas on Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service has maintained a dry prediction for the day until there is more consensus.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase throughout sections of East and Central Texas on Saturday ahead of the boundary due to the accompanying cold front, which will hit North Texas late Friday night or early Saturday.

At this moment, there is still a dispute among model advice.

Thus I choose to rely mainly on NBM information for temperatures and precipitation probability when forecasting the weather. Keep checking back for updates as the final details are ironed out over the following couple of days.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Weather ForecastWeatherSunshineWarmthTexas

Comments / 0

Published by

Célèste White

New York State
15 followers

More from Célèste White

California State

High Pressure Weather in California; Cold Mornings and Pleasant Dry Weather

Until the end of next week, our weather will be controlled by high pressure. Light breezes, cold mornings, and pleasant midday temps are all to be expected. More of the same, but with pleasant and dry weather this time.

Read full story

Congressman Brian Higgins Wants Biden To Re-Open The Canadian Border

The temporary border shutdown between the United States and Canada that was scheduled to end in March 2020 has been extended. While Canada partly removed restrictions for vaccinated Americans in August, non-essential Canadian tourists have been unable to access bridges in locations like Buffalo and Niagara Falls for almost 19 months.

Read full story

Bill de Blasio Gets Provoked Over Security Possible Security Misuse By Curtis Sliwa

The mayor defended himself and attacked the investigation after the 47-page report was released on Thursday, saying he was very shocked by the errors in this report and that he had followed the security advice he had received.

Read full story

New York Mayor Is Looking For Climate Change Action

Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration confronts enormous short- and long-term difficulties as it wraps up its efforts to fight climate change and make New York Metropolis a more sustainable city, with key decisions to be made during the mayor's last months in office and concerns about policy choices.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Governor Wants To Clean Up The Cuomo Administration

Governor Kathleen Hochul said Thursday that she has completed her 45-day commitment to clean the house. During the past seven weeks, the governor has bragged about administration appointments, internal overhauls, and team-building as she replaced top aides to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo who were implicated in a state attorney general's investigation into her predecessor's alleged sexual harassment and assault.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy