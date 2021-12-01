High Temperatures Expected in Texas; No Rain Through The End Of The Week

Through the end of the workweek, temperatures in North and Central Texas are expected to be abnormally warm, with no rain expected in either region.

Because of high pressure centered over the southern United States, temperatures will gradually rise over the next several days, and low-level moisture will increase as southerly to southwesterly winds predominate.

High temperatures in the low 80s are expected in several areas, mainly along and west of the I-35 corridor, where temperatures are around 15-20 degrees above typical for this time of year.

As the next upper-level system approaches, the weather will get more unsettled, and the temperatures will lower late Friday night and throughout the weekend.

Increasing winds are expected in our region this week due to an approaching shortwave trough that should arrive in the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles by Friday.

Even though there are some indicators that rain may develop throughout regions of Central Texas on Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service has maintained a dry prediction for the day until there is more consensus.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase throughout sections of East and Central Texas on Saturday ahead of the boundary due to the accompanying cold front, which will hit North Texas late Friday night or early Saturday.

At this moment, there is still a dispute among model advice.

Thus I choose to rely mainly on NBM information for temperatures and precipitation probability when forecasting the weather. Keep checking back for updates as the final details are ironed out over the following couple of days.