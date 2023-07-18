Nassau cops seize assault rifles, ballistic body armor in Long Island home. Were these headed to Ukraine?

Part of the guns cache seized by Nassau County Police in a raid in Hewlett Harbor. Photo by Nassau County Police Department

A 911 call about a residential shooting in Hewlett, Long Island, ended with the arrest of a Brooklyn pharmacist on illegal gun possession charges this past weekend.

Fourth Precinct Police arrived at the Pepperidge Road home of Ilya Ostrovsky, 37, and his girlfriend Friday morning, July 14, 2023, on reports of an armed robbery. Ostrovsky's car -- a 2023 Audi RS6 -- and other items were stolen by burglars who broke into the home, a lawyer told Judge Andrea Phoenix at Ostrovsky's arraignment Saturday.

The lawyer, Alexandra Tseitlin, who was retained as defense counsel, noted that Ostrovsky is an American citizen.

The Nassau County Courthouse in Hempstead, NY. A Long Island man with close ties to Ukraine was arraigned here on gun charges this weekend. Photo by C.J. Teevan

But the Assistant District Attorney told a different story. The Assistant DA says the illegal guns were discovered when police executed a search warrant. The Assistant DA said Nassau County Police seized a massive illegal weapons cache that included 22 semiautomatic pistols, 19 assault rifles, high capacity magazines and clips, tactical duffle bags, ballistic body armor and more -- all "brand new and unused", according to police.

Ostrovsky's girlfriend wept as she stood with Ostrovsky's father at the front of the courtroom watching the court proceedings.

The Assistant DA asked Judge Phoenix to issue a gun order, and another order to Ostrovsky to surrender his passport, stating the guns could be "potentially" headed for shipment to Ukraine.

Ukrainian native Ilya Ostrovsky, after his arrest. Court paperwork spelled his name OSTROVSKIY; his pharmacy license is issuedto OSTROVSKY. Photo by Nassau County Police Department mug shot

Ostrovsky's lawyer maintains that her client is a completely innocent victim and "denies he is shipping guns or illegal material abroad." She also maintains that the guns and other items are not, in fact, illegal at all.

Police say 22 semiautomatic pistols, 19 assault rifles were among the firearms they found locked inside a closet in Hewlett Harbor. Photo by Nassau County Police Department

"He was a victim of a violent home invasion," attorney Tseitlin told Judge Phoenix, "at five o'clock in the morning!"

It is not clear if the three men who broke into the house knew about Ostrovsky's weapons cache.

"He appropriately responded" to a dangerous situation, said the attorney, defending himself and his girlfriend with the "least amount of force." That force included three gunshots fired at the intruders, she said.

"The people escaped," she said, referring to the burglars who fled out the back door in a red Jeep Cherokee and took Ostrovsky's car. "He was not using these weapons. These are brand new, and were stored under lock and key in a closet."

She added, "He's a pharmacist, he owns a pharmacy and he is the son of a pharmacist."

Public records confirm that Ostrovsky has been a licensed pharmacist since 2013.

Judge Phoenix wasn't buying it. "He had all these weapons," she replied.

"But he was not using these weapons," said the lawyer. "These weapons are brand new, under lock and key. He did not attack anyone."

NCPD provided this photo of purported evidence they believe will prove a Hewlett Harbor man had illegal weapons in his house. Photo by Nassau County Police Department

Ostrovsky is charged with a single count of Criminal possession of 10+ weapons under New York Penal Law 265.04-2, B Felony. A police press release issued two days after Ostrovsky's arrest incorrectly lists Ostrovsky's charges. Court paperwork spelled his name OSTROVSKIY; his license is issued under the name OSTROVSKY.

Bail was set at $400,000. Ostrovsky spent Saturday night in custody at Nassau Correctional Center in East Meadow. Inmate records indicate he was bailed out on Sunday. His next court date is Tuesday, July 18, 2023.