The serial killer next door: Gilgo Task Force seizes refrigerator, freezer, 2 cars at his Massapequa house

Workers in Tyvek suits and blue gloves collect evidence at the home of Rex Heuermann today in Massapequa Park, Long Island, NY. Photo by C.J. Teevan

He was a mystery, this successful architect who grew up and lived in a little red house with green trim in Massapequa Park, a quiet, quaint community of ordinary people where an architect lived.

This morning, people who live near that house woke up to pounding on the door at 5:30 a.m. Investigators ordered them to move cars off the street for a “police investigation.” At least one neighbor says they told her the probe was related to the Gilgo Beach murders.

All day, stunned neighbors gathered to watch news crews and photographers cover the latest chapter in one of the nation’s most notorious cold cases: The man olice call the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer.

One shocked local remarked that he and his friends went Halloween trick-or-treating down that street when they were growing up. But they didn't go to that house. “We knew something was wrong,” he said.

A photographer snaps detectives today on First Avenue in Massapequa, NY. Photo by C.J. Teevan

A camera man records police activity in Massapequa Park today. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Some neighbors recalled that when Rex Heuermann's father lived in that same house, he used to go jogging. They said he went jogging with an axe. That rumor is unconfirmed.

One neighbor recalled walking past the house a few years ago, after a storm. Heuermann and his son were there, clearing the yard of branches, chopping the wood. “I guess you’ll have firewood for a year now,” said the neighbor. Heuermann nodded. But there was no conversation.

Intense coverage of the breaking news lasted through the day. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Mass media focuses the country on Massapequa Park today after Suffolk Police arrested a local man and charged him with 3 counts of murder. Photo by C.J. Teevan

In fact, only one man today seems ever to have known this murder suspect. One person thinks he lived there with his children and his second wife. But there is no New York record that Heuermann is divorced. Another man said he did know Heuermann, but insists: He wouldn't do this.

According to news reports, Heuermann was arrested after work last night. His family has left the house, and Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said this morning they won’t be allowed back there “for quite some time”.

WPIX Channel 11 was there as police searched Rex Heuermann's home. Photo by C.J. Teevan

One of Rex Heuermann's cars is hauled off today by police in search of more evidence he is the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer. Photo by C.J. Teevan

If ever. One person close to the investigation expects the house will be taken apart piece by piece as they hunt for more clues, more evidence, and, maybe, more victims.

The little red house itself is nondescript. Some neighbors remarked it didn’t look like the home of a successful architect. It is run down, they said, with weeds in the yard, and an unkempt lawn. Some people noticed him taking out the garbage from time to time.

Police trucks, vehicles and yellow tape obscured views of the little red house where Rex Heuermann grew up and lived with his family. Photo by C.J. Teevan

But mostly, the family who lived in the red house were invisible.

Suffolk DA Ray Tierney held a press conference today, posted by CBS News: Suffolk County DA details investigation into Gilgo Beach serial killings

Tierney revealed that the SCPD located the Chevy Avalanche they believe Rex Heuermann drove around in while committing some of these murders. The Chevy was picked up in South Carolina.

An ABC News report left her laptop behind in the crush of activities this afternoon. She found it later. Photo by C.J. Teevan

His Gilgo Beach Task Force secretly followed Heuermann, said Tierney, to collect DNA samples from this person of interest.

Mitochondrial DNA from hairs found on the victims – only one of those hairs identified as DNA of a male -- as well as cellphone records, 300+ subpoenas and internet searches were collected. It all led to identify this Massapequa Park defendant. Tierney said New York law limits what he may disclose about the DNA evidence, but it got results.

Crime Lab workers at Rex Heuermann's house today after his arrest. Photo by C.J. Teevan

A crime scene worker puts a box with evidence into a truck at the home of Rex Heuermann today. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Crime Scene Investigators came early, say neighbors, in white Tyvek Suits and gloves. One neighbor said the house had been under surveillance for months, a location traced through phone calls he made to his victims.

Two cars in the driveway were towed off this morning. Detectives have been working in the house, poring over every possible potential clue, removing bags of potential evidence. A refrigerator and a freezer were wheeled out of the house into vans around 2 p.m.

National press converged on Michigan Avenue today to cover breaking news about the arrest of the man police say is the Gilgo Beach Killer. Photo by C.J. Teevan

State officials are here because murder victims were found on state land. Suffolk officials are here because Gilgo Beach is in Suffolk County. Nassau officials are here because the victims and, perhaps, the killer were/are Nassau residents.

Neighbors on that block were required to get a police escort to walk past the yellow tape to return to their houses at the end of the day, a police official said.

It was Ground Zero today in Massapequa Park. The beginning of the end of a long, dark story.