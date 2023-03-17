Manhasset, NY

$6,000 bail for accused Manhasset shoplifter

C.J.Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDENf_0lHnYiSK00
Macy's on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset, site of two alleged shoplifting cases against 60-year-old David Watson.Photo byC.J. Teevan

No Bail Reform for you!

A guy who says he’s homeless went directly to jail this past weekend after a Nassau County judge set his bail at $6,000 on shoplifting charges.

No one's bailed him out yet.

According to police, David Watson, 60, went Christmas shopping in the Northern Boulevard Manhasset Macy’s in December – twice – and left without paying.

For his first spree, a Macy’s store detective says he saw Watson walk out the door with $188 worth of unpaid merchandise Dec. 16, 2022. Watson was arrested moments later. The Nassau County 6th Precinct is right next to the store. Police took his information, gave him a ticket for shoplifting with a court date, and released him.

Watson was back at Macy's 5 days later. This time he scooped up 11 pairs of sunglasses – retail value $3,628 – in the Macy's Sunglass Hut booth.

And he ran.

Macy’s says this time, they recognized Watson as the same shoplifter, and they filed a police report. A warrant was issued.

Maybe Watson knew about the warrant. He was supposed to be arraigned for his Dec. 16 Macy's visit on Jan. 3. But he didn't go.

Nevertheless, thanks to the warrant, he ended up in Hempstead District Court. He was held overnight and dragged into court the next day on 2 shoplifting cases.

Watson was charged with Misdemeanor Petit Larceny for his Dec. 16 case.

For his Dec. 21 sunglasses case, he was charged with Grand Larceny and Burglary.

He pleaded Not Guilty to everything.

Watson says he lives in the Bronx at 1171 Washington Ave., which gives temporary housing to formerly homeless individuals with special needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z29W5_0lHnYiSK00
Sunglass Hut in Macy's Manhasset store, where a man is accused of stealing $3,628 worth of sunglasses.Photo byC.J. Teevan

Court records indicate he was arrested in an apartment at the Fairfield Hotel, 29-27 40th Rd. in Queens, which houses former inmates. Watson’s lawyer still insists his client is “currently homeless.”

At Watson's arraignment last Sunday, the Assistant District Attorney demanded the judge set bail for Watson, who did several years of hard time in a New York prison upstate for an Arson conviction. His criminal record -- 9 Misdemeanors, 2 violent Felonies – make him “an incredible risk of flight”, said the Assistant DA.

Judge Douglas Lerose agreed. He set that bail at $6,000.

If convicted on all 3 charges, David Watson faces up to 15 years in prison.

Remember: He might be innocent.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Macys# shoplifters# Bail Reform# manhasset crime# Sunglass Hut

Comments / 5

Published by

Civil rights activist and investigative journalist C.J. Teevan has covered L.I. news for the New York Times, computerized consumer products for Gannett Newspapers, and retail trends for business magazines. She lives in Roslyn, N.Y. with 3 dogs.

Roslyn Heights, NY
189 followers

More from C.J.Teevan

Manhasset, NY

Lost & Found? Guy at Manhasset gas station was caught with phony credit cards, say cops

A Queens man was arrested Tuesday night at a Mobil gas station in Manhasset on charges he picked a Great Neck customer’s Chase Visa credit card out of their Lost & Found and said it was his.

Read full story
1 comments
Uniondale, NY

Judge sets $200,000 bail for accused L.I. Fentanyl dealer

A Uniondale ex con is behind bars in the county jail after his arraignment today on a whopping TEN (10!) charges for B Felony drug deals police say he sold on his own block. Nassau Police say Pedro Perez, 37, sold Fentanyl 5 different times at an undisclosed location on residential New Street in Uniondale, where he currently lives. They said those narcotics deals allegedly took place the evenings of Feb. 26, 27, 28, March 6 and March 14, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
West Hempstead, NY

Death in a Long Island Park: Woman's body was floating in the lake

A 911 call from a park visitor led State Police to the body of a dead female in Hempstead Lake State Park Friday afternoon, a person close to the investigation said. State Police shut down traffic through the park, which spans West Hempstead and Rockville Centre, to retrieve the body, discovered floating in the lake according to witnesses. A police helicopter was seen hovering over the area while investigators searched for clues. Preliminary findings indicated that foul play was not suspected, according to reports by local media that cite New York State Police.

Read full story
14 comments
Roslyn Heights, NY

Gobble gobble: Turkey Vultures feast on Long Island

Was that a Turkey gobbling up a squirrel on a street in Roslyn the other day?. Behold the hungry Turkey Vulture, Cathartes aura, rarely seen up close but not really rare at all, says former Long Islander Dr. Buddy Whitman, who holds a MS in Raptors Biology from Boise State University and a PhD in Neurobiology from UNC/Chapel Hill.

Read full story
6 comments
Uniondale, NY

Police hunt for suspect who set fire to UPS worker's car in Uniondale

A sedan in the employee parking lot of the United Parcel Service facility in Uniondale, Long Island, was torched early Wednesday evening, igniting a flash fire that damaged and destroyed several other vehicles parked next to it, according to witnesses. Sources say the Fire Marshall believes the blaze was deliberately set.

Read full story
6 comments

Monday Whiteout: The Snowman cometh to Long Island

Southern California had Blizzard Warnings last week. Now it's New York’s turn to think snow. Long Island lawns were whiter Tuesday morning -- joyous news for schoolboys and girls just back from winter break.

Read full story
Hicksville, NY

BANK ROBBERY UPDATE: 1 arrest in East Meadow bank stickup

Darren Lindo, 38, who lives in a group home at 499 Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville, N.Y., was named by Nassau County Police as the man who walked into Bank of America at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow and slipped the 55-year-old bank teller a note demanding money.

Read full story
9 comments
Nassau County, NY

Stick ’em up: Another Long Island bank robbery

Nassau County Police rushed Wednesday morning to the Bank of America on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, Long Island, where witnesses say there was a robbery. Police have not released details of the heist, including a description of the assailant(s) and how much, if anything, they got away with. But a badly damaged gray Toyota Sienna with New York plates was towed by law enforcement from the bank exit on Hempstead Turnpike. Workers also towed a 3rd Precinct patrol car with front end damage, marked No. 323, from the scene. The identity and condition of the driver of the Toyota and the officer in the police vehicle were not immediately available.

Read full story
10 comments
Oceanside, NY

Long Island Man Charged with Sexting Teens on Snapchat

A worker at a Speedway Gas Station has pleaded Not Guilty to sending photos and videos of “exposed male genitalia” to underage teenagers in an Oceanside High School Snapchat group.

Read full story
Hempstead, NY

Police: Uniondale man stabbed ex-gf's new boyfriend

A Uniondale father who insisted he only wanted to visit his baby girl was arrested in connection with a violent stabbing yesterday in Hempstead, N.Y., according to statements made at his arraignment this morning in Nassau County District Court.

Read full story
2 comments
Hempstead, NY

1 man arrested in Hempstead, L.I. stabbing

Police in Hempstead, Long Island, arrested a Uniondale man early Thursday afternoon in connection with a bloody altercation that took place on Washington Avenue near West Columbia Street -- a block from the public library and the Hempstead Police Station.

Read full story
Garden City, NY

Guy who took naked pics of Adelphi coeds has cut a plea deal

Accused Peeping Tom Fahad Khan, now 21, appeared in a Mineola courtroom yesterday and officially confessed to secretly photographing 5 young female Adelphi University students showering in their dormitory in 2021. He'll be a registered sex offender, when this is over, according to the judge.

Read full story
2 comments
Mineola, NY

One more death on LIRR train tracks

Maybe he was on his way home from work and took a shortcut to Westbury. Maybe he's done it a thousand times. But last night, a man was struck and killed by an LIRR train as he walked on the train tracks between Mineola and Carle Place.

Read full story
2 comments
Roslyn, NY

How'd it start? Arson Squad wants to know how a Roslyn office building went up in flames

Nassau County's Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, crippling the small local businesses in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy