Death in a Long Island Park: Woman's body was floating in the lake

A 911 call from a park visitor led State Police to the body of a dead female in Hempstead Lake State Park Friday afternoon, a person close to the investigation said.

State Police shut down traffic through the park, which spans West Hempstead and Rockville Centre, to retrieve the body, discovered floating in the lake according to witnesses. A police helicopter was seen hovering over the area while investigators searched for clues. Preliminary findings indicated that foul play was not suspected, according to reports by local media that cite New York State Police.

Many find that hard to believe given how the body was discovered. Suicides and drug overdose deaths are not disclosed to the press under policy of current Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Results of an autopsy by the Nassau County Medical Examiner's office to determine time and cause of death of the deceased woman are rarely released to the public. Police have not released the identity of the woman whose body was retrieved Friday.

The park has a dark history.

Hempstead Lake Park on Long Island has 3 lakes, used for recreation: Hempstead Lake, McDonald Pond, and South Pond. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Hempstead Lake Park is a 737 acre NY State park in West Hempstead, Long Island. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Six MS-13 gang members were arrested in 2016 on reports they surrounded a group of teenagers and attacked them with knives and machetes. Former District Attorney Madeline Singas released an official statement at the time: "Three high school students were simply in the park to play soccer when these vicious gang members assaulted them in an unprovoked attack." The six young men were sentenced to prison in connection with that attack.

Last March, Nassau Police identified the body of a Hempstead father, last seen in 2020 a 7-11 on Peninsula Boulevard. He had been missing for two years. It took a month to identify his remains, which were discovered in Hempstead Lake Park. Family members said Omar St. Hill never recovered from the loss of his brother and other pressures before he disappeared.

In 1997, the dismembered torso of a black woman in a green plastic Rubbermaid container was found near the lake. A photo of her heart-shaped peach tattoo was released by police in an attempt to identify her remains. Her death was connected years later, using DNA, to the Gilgo Beach serial killer.