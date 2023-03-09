Gobble gobble: Turkey Vultures feast on Long Island

Guess who's coming to dinner!

Was that a Turkey gobbling up a squirrel on a street in Roslyn the other day?

Nope.

Behold the hungry Turkey Vulture, Cathartes aura, rarely seen up close but not really rare at all, says former Long Islander Dr. Buddy Whitman, who holds a MS in Raptors Biology from Boise State University and a PhD in Neurobiology from UNC/Chapel Hill.

He calls Turkey Vultures “really amazing birds”.

“They don't spend a lot of time on the ground, so seeing them is uncommon unless you look up,” says Dr. Whitman. “They are often seen soaring around on the thermals,” drafts of warm air that lift birds to glide over land.

But when these birds get hungry, watch out. What’s for dinner?

Dr. Whitman says Turkey Vultures, native to New York, eat roadkill -- “strict eaters of carrion”. They won’t swoop down from a nearby tree and scoop up your dog, your cat or even a backyard squirrel – unlike Hawks, which are birds of prey that hunt small animals and eat what they kill.

Instead, Turkey Vultures follow their nose to their next meal. They're born with a sharp sense of smell that locates their next meal, detecting traces of Ethanethiol, a potent chemical released from decomposing bodies. A Turkey Vulture's dinner is already dead or dying because they can’t rip apart flesh and don’t have claws to pluck rodents off the ground.

The poor squirrel in these pictures, seen on a residential street in Roslyn Heights, was already done for when this Turkey Vulture decided to eat him for lunch.

Cornell Ornithologists confirm Turkey Vultures are welcome guests. This species is a “consummate scavenger” that prefers -- usually -- to keep its distance from humans.

The one caught on camera in Roslyn Heights was unusually fearless, staring down local traffic that got too close to its meal. Sometimes, you're just too hungry. That squirrel just looked too good to pass up.

Dinner is served: Turkey Vulture ignores humans as it gobbles up a Squirrel Roslyn Heights, Long Island, New York. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Turkey Vultures are native to New York. They're scavengers, say experts, not birds of prey. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Turkey Vultures have a keen sense of smell that they use to locate food. Photo by C.J. Teevan

Like they say, The early bird gets the worm.

https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Turkey_vulture