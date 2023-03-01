Monday Whiteout: The Snowman cometh to Long Island

C.J.Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNgLi_0l3A58GJ00
A man shovels his driveway this morning after the first significant snowfall of the season on Jefferson Avenue in Roslyn Heights, NYPhoto byC.J. Teevan

Southern California had Blizzard Warnings last week. Now it's New York’s turn to think snow.

Long Island lawns were whiter Tuesday morning -- joyous news for schoolboys and girls just back from winter break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdjzX_0l3A58GJ00
Roslyn resident scrapes snow off her Lexus windshield this morning, Feb. 28, 2023.Photo byC.J. Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSOrT_0l3A58GJ00
On West Shore Road in Port Washington, a truck shovels sand for streets in North Hempstead.Photo byC.J. Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSSeS_0l3A58GJ00
Surrounded by snowflakes, a man waits for the bus on Monday night at the Roslyn LIRR station.Photo byC.J. Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UGT3_0l3A58GJ00
Tennis anyone? Driver uses a Head tennis racquet to scrape snow off her Mercedes near Warner Avenue in Roslyn Heights, NY.Photo byC.J. Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u09C2_0l3A58GJ00
Traffic treads carefully down Glen Cove Road in a steady snowfall that dropped on Long Island Monday night, mainly on the North Shore.Photo byC.J. Teevan

Alas, it wasn’t enough to get the school day off. Most schools stayed open, a handful with 2-hour delay.

The National Weather Service issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for Long Island for the “first widespread accumulating snowfall of the season”. The official Long Island forecast at 7 p.m. Monday called for “wet and slushy” snow in Nassau County, in unpredictable amounts.

When it was over, data for Nassau County showed Glen Cove got hit the hardest with 5.1 inches. New Hyde Park residents had it easy, with a dusty 2.1 inches. In the middle: Albertson, Herricks and Manhasset Hills, where 3.5 inches of snow fell softly overnight.

The NWS says Central Park got 1.8 inches. Staten Islanders got the least: 1.6 inches.

In Suffolk County, NWS said Centereach, Commack and Smithtown racked up 5.6 inches of snow.

Driving was predictably perilous while snowplows and sand trucks rumbled over roads.

The Weather Channel reports New York City hasn’t seen a decent snowflake since flurries fell last March 9, 2022, until now.

But temps still have to drop significantly -- before the snow melts – if there’s going to be enough for a snowball fight on Long Island.

Don’t put the shovel away yet. NWS promises more snow is on the way: “Another storm system will impact the area Friday into Saturday.” Good news for snowmen.

