Stick ’em up: Another Long Island bank robbery

C.J.Teevan

Nassau County Police rushed Wednesday morning to the Bank of America on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, Long Island, where witnesses say there was a robbery.

Police have not released details of the heist, including a description of the assailant(s) and how much, if anything, they got away with. But a badly damaged gray Toyota Sienna with New York plates was towed by law enforcement from the bank exit on Hempstead Turnpike. Workers also towed a 3rd Precinct patrol car with front end damage, marked No. 323, from the scene. The identity and condition of the driver of the Toyota and the officer in the police vehicle were not immediately available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SMUp_0kwcGK8p00
Tow truck arrives to transport damaged vehicles, including a NCPD patrol car, outside Bank of America on Hempstead Turnpike on Wednesday.Photo byC.J. Teevan

.

A half dozen vehicles from the Nassau County 3rd Precinct surrounded the bank, located at 2443 Hempstead Turnpike, and sealed off the area with yellow crime scene tape when they arrived this morning, just before 11 a.m.. A Chase Bank adjacent to B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDJGl_0kwcGK8p00
A detective arrives at the scene of a reported bank robbery Wednesday at Bank of America on Hempstead Turnpike.Photo byC.J. Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lu7Iu_0kwcGK8p00
Damaged police vehicle is prepared for tow after collision outside Bank of America in East Meadow, following a reported robbery Wednesday.Photo byC.J. Teevan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m48qK_0kwcGK8p00
A late model Toyota Sienna is towed from the scene of a reported robbery on Wednesday at Bank of America on Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow.Photo byC.J. Teevan

ank of America was evidently not targeted.

This Bank of America branch has been hit before. Just 2 weeks ago, two men tried to crack open the ATM machine at 1:30 a.m., according to statements released by police. The would-be robbers caused extensive damage to the ATM, but they failed to get any money, police said, and left empty-handed. They remain at large.

Last October, Nassau Police reported a man went into a TD Bank nearby at 2549 Hempstead Tpke. East Meadow, and slipped the bank teller a note demanding money. He is not yet apprehended.

