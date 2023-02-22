Long Island Man Charged with Sexting Teens on Snapchat

A worker at a Speedway Gas Station has pleaded Not Guilty to sending photos and videos of “exposed male genitalia” to underage teenagers in an Oceanside High School Snapchat group.

Details of charges against Tamel T. Dixon, 33, were provided at his arraignment Friday before Judge Michael Montesano in the Nassau District Courthouse. Dixon works part time at a Speedway gas station near the high school, according to his lawyer, Steven Bandel, who arranged for his voluntary surrender to 4th Precinct Police on Thursday evening.

Prosecutors said Dixon also sent sexually explicit messages to the teenagers, who were active in the “33 Snapchat Group” on Instagram.

He was charged with Sending Indecent Material to Minors under N.Y. Penal Law 235.22 and Child Endangerment under Penal Law 260.10.1. The Indecent Material charge is a Felony; the Child Endangerment charge is a Misdemeanor.

The case is sealed to protect the identity of the underage victims.

Prosecutors requested Judge Montesano set bail at $40,000. A Felony sex charge is bail-eligible under Bail Reform.

But Judge Montesano declined. Instead, the judge ordered Dixon to wear an ankle monitor “due to the nature of the charges” and issued confidential temporary orders of protection for the teenagers.

The orders of protection concerned Dixon's lawyer. They allow the protected teenagers to visit, unannounced, the gas station where Dixon works. That's a problem for Dixon, who must by law stay at least 100 yards away from them while the orders are in effect. The gas station is located near the high school.

Judge Montesano acknowledged that risk, agreeing Dixon has a “tough situation”. He advised a the defendant to “just walk away” if he sees the protected parties near the gas station.

The Nassau County Police Department circulated Dixon's mug shot Friday afternoon.

Photo by Tamel Dixon - Mug Shot

Dixon, a father of 3 according to statements made in court, returns to court tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21, 2023.