Guy who took naked pics of Adelphi coeds has cut a plea deal

Accused Peeping Tom Fahad Khan, now 21, appeared in a Mineola courtroom yesterday and officially confessed to secretly photographing 5 young female Adelphi University students showering in their dormitory in 2021. He'll be a registered sex offender, when this is over, according to the judge.

Fahad Khan, 21, waits in the Mineola courthouse Tuesday morning prior to his court session before Judge Robert McDonald.Photo byPhotos By Tut

Mug Shot, Fahad Khan taken in December 2021Photo byNassau County Police Department

Khan stood alone on Tuesday, without friends or family, and quietly pled guilty to limited criminal charges in return for a 3-month jail sentence and waiving his right to appeal. But even that sentence will likely be shorter -- 2 months or less -- with credit for good behavior.

Judge Robert McDonald told Khan that when he finishes serving his sentence and is released by Nassau Correctional Center in East Meadow, Khan will be a registered New York State Sex Offender.

Then he’ll be deported, said the judge.

Khan, who was enrolled as a foreign student at Adelphi in Garden City at the time of his photo spree, came to court dressed for the dark occasion – ironically, on Valentine’s Day. He wore a black patent leather shoes, black suit, black tie and a crisp white dress shirt with a gold ring and a gold watch.

Court records show Khan was released without bail after his arrest -- a decision made by the judge, although his charges were bail-eligible under New York's Bail Reform law. He was not wearing an ankle monitor on Friday, despite his strong foreign ties and the threat of incarceration. Nearly half his 30+ Felony counts are not protected by Bail Reform. Court filings show he was represented by retained counsel during his arraignment, a factor that weighs heavily with some judges when deciding if bail is necessary.

An Adelphi student who asked not to be identified said Khan came to the U.S. from Pakistan, although this remains unconfirmed.

Khan's criminal defense team -- lawyers from Meir Moza in Mineola -- argued that the incriminating photos found by investigators were not taken by their client. Judge McDonald wasn’t having it. He loudly reminded them that the illegal pics were posted on Instagram and other social media and were taken by Khan with his cellphone.

Court filings reference Campus Security surveillance tapes of Khan following his victims into the Women’s Bathroom. The photographed females ranged in age from 18 to 26, according to statements made in court yesterday.

Kahn’s defense team pushed for a better offer. The judge pushed back: This 3-month sentence offer expires at noon, he said. “We’re not coming back here,” warning that if they waited too long “This goes to the Grand Jury.”

The clock was ticking. Khan reluctantly took the offer.

A 3-month sentence is generous. For over a year, Khan’s lawyers fought 33 serious Felony charges. Although Khan's multiple “Surveillance for Sexual Arousal” spying charges under Penal Law §250.45 were not bail-eligible, the “Sexually Motivated Burglary” charges under §140.20 were.

Khan was also charged with a single count of Misdemeanor “Stalking”, §120.45, for following his victims into the shower to take their pictures.

Khan’s plea yesterday constitutes convictions of the limited Felony charges under New York law.

College officials announced Khan was kicked out of Adelphi following his arrest by Garden City Police on December 9, 2021. Khan was arrested again on December 17, 2021, when investigators discovered evidence of more criminal conduct.

One person who attended Tuesday's court session said Khan cried as Judge McDonald explained the harsh effect the plea deal will have on Khan's immigration status when he is formally sentenced 2 months from now.

If the case proceeds as planned, Kahn will be on probation for 5 years after he is released from jail, although it is unclear how he would comply with that if he is deported.

In a letter circulated at the college in 2021, Adelphi officials said Khan was not a “student” and did not live on Adelphi’s campus. But Khan's address in court filings remains “Earle Hall Room 133”, his legal residence the day he was arrested.

Temporary orders of protection were issued for 5 victims at Khan's December 2021 arraignment. The judge is expected to issue permanent stay-away orders at Khan's sentencing. Victims are routinely notified by the District Attorney's Office about a sentencing.

The victims have yet to file a lawsuit against Khan. That will be difficult, if he is deported.

Kahn's Sentencing is scheduled for May 10, 2023, in Mineola. The public is allowed to attend.

Civil rights activist and investigative journalist C.J. Teevan has covered L.I. news for the New York Times, computerized consumer products for Gannett Newspapers, and retail trends for business magazines.

