One more death on LIRR train tracks

Maybe he was on his way home from work and took a shortcut to Westbury. Maybe he's done it a thousand times. But last night, a man was struck and killed by an LIRR train as he walked on the train tracks between Mineola and Carle Place.

An LIRR motorman reported his Huntington-bound train hit a man just east of Mineola around 12:56 a.m. Train service was immediately halted as MTA, Nassau County Police and LIRR crews searched frantically in the dark for human remains.

About 1:15 a.m. they found what they were looking for. Vehicles were stationed by the LIRR train trestle over Glen Cove Road, halfway between the LIRR Mineola and Carle Place stations, as investigators collected the remains; two ambulances and EMTs continued to stand by.

Full train service was restored about 2 a.m. The condition of the remains has not been disclosed.

A Mineola man died December 15, 2021, when he was hit by a train at the Carle Place station.

Fatalities involving people walking on LIRR train tracks is not uncommon. Last October, MTA officials reported that an LIRR train struck a person in Ronkonkoma. In January, the MTA said a body was recovered on LIRR tracks in Floral Park, but cause of death was not known.

In 2019, a 20-year-old Hempstead woman was electrocuted, walking on the tracks in Freeport.

Experts warn that rumbling follows a train, so a person walking in front of one won't hear the train coming. Walking on train tracks is a crime in New York State.