How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flames

Arson Bomb Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday night in a 3-story office building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.

Harmonious Pilates Studio. 7 psychologists. A speech pathologist and a large Flower Hill dental practice. Dozens of professional offices at 1025 Northern Boulevard were completely destroyed Saturday night, Feb. 4, 2023, in one of the fiercest blazes recorded on the North Shore of Long Island.

The cause: Still unknown.

Police confirm that the 37-alarm fire was called in just before 6 p.m. Then a second alarm went out. 30 minutes later a third alarm went out as the 3-story building erupted in flames, desperate volunteer firefighters working furiously in freezing temperatures well into the night.

Nassau County 6th Precinct closed off Port Washington Boulevard and 25A/Northern Boulevard in front of Americana Shopping Center to clear the way for firetrucks from Great Neck, Glen Cove, Manhasset, Mineola and other neighborhoods. Public buses sat parked for hours next to Benihana across the street, waiting for the road to reopen.

A massive fire burned a Roslyn medical office building to the ground Saturday night, shutting down 25A and Port Washington Blvd. Photo by C.J. Teevan

But the fire continued to spread.

Plumes of smoke rose like cumulus clouds over the office building, orange flames glowing like a summer barbeque on the roof. Realizing they needed more water, firefighters stretched a hose across Port Washington Boulevard through the Benihana parking lot, past Whole Foods, and broke through a fence to reach a fire hydrant in residential Flower Hill. With the hose connected, officials closed off access to Benihana, Whole Foods and a Chase satellite ATM to block vehicles from driving over the hose in the parking lot.

The American Red Cross and Nassau County's Office of Emergency Management sat for hours across the street as the office building continued to burn.

Ambulances were stationed at the scene. Incredibly, no one died; 3 firefighters were treated at nearby hospitals for minor injuries, according to police.

On Sunday morning workers returned to clean up the mess left by sand and flecks of white Styrofoam insulation, blown off the building as firefighters tried to quell the blaze. A firefighter who asked not to be identified said they were making sure no burning embers were left that could re-ignite another blaze.

The same building was site of a smaller fire last year on the ground floor which left minor damage by the rear entrance. It was quickly repaired. No cause was disclosed in that incident.

6th Precinct Detectives, Nassau County Fire Marshall Investigators and Arson Bomb Squad Detectives have launched a probe into what caused the fire.