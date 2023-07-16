Los Angeles, CA

California Restaurant Blasted for Extreme Automatic Surcharge

C. Heslop

A receipt photograph went viral after it showed high, extreme surcharges. The backlash forced the restaurant owner to reply to the post. But he is not backing down with the automatic gratuity. Instead, he insists the angry customer should have read the receipt.

The restaurant owner went to Instagram. His post defended the establishment against "targeted" claims of extra fees. He said the photo put the place under unfair scrutiny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAYlM_0nSAhtEu00
Photo byBen LeionUnsplash

Zachary Pollack is the owner of the Alimento restaurant in Los Angeles. It serves Italian dishes.

The Customer's Side

Dave Anthony hosts The Dollop podcasts. Dave had an issue with a 4% healthcare service charge and a $3 water donation on his bill. The water charge was because he ordered tap water. Users filled Dave's tweet threads with messages sharing anger at the restaurant.

Many comments echo similar sentiments. "This makes (people) resent their server." "Probably reduces the tip, really petty."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDe10_0nSAhtEu00
Photo byFarhad IbrahimzadeonUnsplash

The Restaurant Owner's Defense

Pollack posted a seven-page carousel in defense of his restaurant. He claims the food industry shifted. Customers should expect to pay more as costs are constantly increasing. It is hard for diner owners to stay out of the red.

His post gained mixed responses.

The first page read, "As some of you may have heard, my restaurant, Alimento, was recently targeted online by a number of people fueled by someone's rant about our 4% healthcare surcharge. (A charge which we offer to remove as printed on the very check he photographed.)

Pollack continued writing, "As most LA diners will know, Alimento's 4% healthcare surcharge is hardly unique. There are dozens if not hundreds of other restaurants in Los Angeles that implemented similar surcharges when the ACA mandated that companies with 25 or more employees offer health insurance to full-time employees more than a decade ago. Why we are being singled out for this, now is beyond me, but here we are."

.................................

Your thoughts

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dave Anthony# Food# Zachary Pollack# Restaurants# Business

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Politics, business, the economy, and issues that matter.

N/A
44K followers

More from C. Heslop

Oklahoma State

Jobs, Jobs, and More Jobs On Its Way to Oklahoma After Communities Hit Hard by Retail Store Closures

Oklahoma Governor has been working hard to bring investments into the state. Each meeting aimed to help residents gain employment. Several agreements have closed. This one locks in 4,000 opportunities for hiring.

Read full story
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Publix Demolishes Longtime Location

Publix shuts down shop soon. The company is set to demolish its longtime location. Then the supermarket chain will rebuild a new premise. Publix is one of America's largest supermarkets; in operation for over 90 years.

Read full story

Walmart Gives Benefit to Social Security Recipients

Walmart has a generous new offer for seniors. The deal applies to people on any of the government's welfare programs. These include social security, SNAP, Medicaid, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The initiative is new. It helps you save extra on your next shopping trip to Walmart.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Governor Tim Walz Makes Announcement about Helping Minnesota Families

Stimulus payments and extra child benefit allowances have long expired. But Governor Tim Walz latest announcement shocked many parents. The surprising news is joyous as parents shop back-to-school and college dorm essentials.

Read full story
Virginia State

Governor Glenn Youngkin Shocks Virginia with Financial News

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia’s general fund revenues for fiscal year 2023. The fund had excess revenue of $5.1 billion. The state could put this money towards development, investments, or rebates.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Big-Name discount retailer shutters California location without warning

A discount retailer abruptly shut its doors. The surprise left residents wondering what could have happened. The company has had seven store closures since the start of 2023. The retailer closed three stores in California and another four in Colorado. The company is yet to clarify if this lockdown is temporary or permanent.

Read full story
Maui County, HI

More Taxes for Residents: Town Hikes Surcharges on Everyday Purchases, Price Increases at All Stores

Shoppers in Maui County, Hawaii are closer to paying more for everyday purchases. The extra tax will have residents spending more on goods and services at all stores. The surcharge is necessary. It will help the area raise revenue for infrastructure improvement projects. The funding would go towards various buildings and developments.

Read full story
1 comments

Twitter Mandates Paid Service for Users

Twitter adds a new automatic charge to a primary feature. The update once again has people and companies quitting the platform in droves. The change affects you. How? Because thousands of companies will deactivate their auto-share Twitter feature.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Multiple Connecticut Starbucks Locations Abruptly Close

Starbucks announced the abrupt closure of five stores across Connecticut. This disruption left many in shock as they enjoyed their brew runs. The coffee chain apologizes to fans inconvenienced by the closures. But there is some good news.

Read full story

Social Security Reform

Republicans aim to balance the federal budget and slash government spending. The country's debt has grown by over $30 trillion. It has also become a recurring issue of government shutdowns. The parties have been using the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip. This law aims to reduce the problem more effectively. The new proposed terms affect programs like Social Security.

Read full story
2 comments

Democrats Show Faith in Biden for a Second Term

Democrats claim Joe Biden's bid for a second term as America's president in 2024 is off with good support. Joe's presidential fundraising operation raised $72 million. The campaign gained $19.9 million from April to June, plus $52 million from Democratic Party groups. Analysts claim this shows Biden is not active in the public campaign trail. Instead, he leans hard on the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

What Happened to the Missing Alabama Woman

Carlee Russell is a 25-year-old Alabama woman. She was heading south of Birmingham on Thursday night. Carlee told a 911 dispatcher a toddler was walking on the side of the interstate at around 9:35 p.m. She called a family member and told them the same. The family member lost contact with her but the line remained open. Carlee had pulled over to help the child on south near mile marker 11. Afterward, reports said she was missing.

Read full story
1 comments
Iowa State

Iowa Shocked as Kim Reynolds Signs Bill Focused on Teens

Child labor is on the rise. Republican-led states are undermining child labor restrictions. The undoing follows decades of the U.S. government working to keep kids out of the labor force.

Read full story
Utah State

This Fast Food Chain is Under Investigation: After Policy Change Raises Heath Officials' Eyebrows

Are you tired of people wearing masks? It's no secret Americans dislike face coverings. A popular fast food chain policy change has fingers wagging online. Workers and health experts express concern, while customers welcome the new policy.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

Governor Newsom Races to Fix Major California Problem with Grants and Incentives

Finally relief. Californians have complained about the state's most pressing problem for months. Celebrities have even left California. Now, Governor Gavin Newsom has an announcement for five state counties and cities. The affected areas are Long Beach, Moreno Valley, Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and the Town of Windsor.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Banned: These Commodities Are No More

Lower Merion, Upper Merion, and Upper Moreland in Montgomery County have a new rule. The townships are spearheading product bans in Pennsylvania. The Board of Supervisors approved the first-of-its-kind law on Thursday. It takes effect next summer.

Read full story
California State

Newsom Says California Wants to Do More for Families: How Would This Look?

Full-time workers in California have three days of paid sick leave. That's it. The supplemental paid days provided during the pandemic have expired in December 2022. Senate Bill 616 would hike paid sick days from 3 to 7 per year. And expand how workers gain and use the leave. So more days can roll over into the next year. The bill received approval. Newsom has not said if he will sign off on it. But he expressed support while Bill 616 was a proposal.

Read full story
3 comments
West Point, GA

Governor Brian P. Kemp Surprised Georgia with Good News

Governor Kemp announced good news for Georgia. The state has been drumming up investment deals. The efforts were to secure more job opportunities for residents. This new investment will see West Point, Georgia deepen its relationship with the EV production industry.

Read full story
Madeira Beach, FL

Wildfire Disaster Alarms Florida

An early morning Thursday fire caused a disaster in Florida. The disturbance occurred around 2 am at Madeira Beach. The location is near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy