California Restaurant Blasted for Extreme Automatic Surcharge

A receipt photograph went viral after it showed high, extreme surcharges. The backlash forced the restaurant owner to reply to the post. But he is not backing down with the automatic gratuity. Instead, he insists the angry customer should have read the receipt.

The restaurant owner went to Instagram. His post defended the establishment against "targeted" claims of extra fees. He said the photo put the place under unfair scrutiny.

Zachary Pollack is the owner of the Alimento restaurant in Los Angeles. It serves Italian dishes.

The Customer's Side

Dave Anthony hosts The Dollop podcasts. Dave had an issue with a 4% healthcare service charge and a $3 water donation on his bill. The water charge was because he ordered tap water. Users filled Dave's tweet threads with messages sharing anger at the restaurant.

Many comments echo similar sentiments. "This makes (people) resent their server." "Probably reduces the tip, really petty."

The Restaurant Owner's Defense

Pollack posted a seven-page carousel in defense of his restaurant. He claims the food industry shifted. Customers should expect to pay more as costs are constantly increasing. It is hard for diner owners to stay out of the red.

His post gained mixed responses.

The first page read, "As some of you may have heard, my restaurant, Alimento, was recently targeted online by a number of people fueled by someone's rant about our 4% healthcare surcharge. (A charge which we offer to remove as printed on the very check he photographed.)

Pollack continued writing, "As most LA diners will know, Alimento's 4% healthcare surcharge is hardly unique. There are dozens if not hundreds of other restaurants in Los Angeles that implemented similar surcharges when the ACA mandated that companies with 25 or more employees offer health insurance to full-time employees more than a decade ago. Why we are being singled out for this, now is beyond me, but here we are."

