Target Will Permanently Close Four Stores This Spring

C. Heslop

Target shoppers will have four fewer locations to score deals. The closing stores are across America as the retailer shutters underperforming shops.

Photo byDaniel ODonnellonUnsplash

Owners are closing brick-and-mortar businesses in droves as the "retail apocalypse" continues. The shops are unprofitable due to low sales. Target will also open 20 new locations this year.

Here are the four stores permanently closing on May 13.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

The small-format store is between West Lake Street and Lagoon Avenue on S Fremont Avenue.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn't something we take lightly," Target spokesperson Joshua Thomas told the StarTribune. "It's an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance,” Joshua added.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This closure also affects a small-format store. Over a couple of years, the performance of this Center City location was poor. The 19,000-square-foot location opened in 2016.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly," Kayla Castañeda, a spokesperson for Target, told NBC10. "About 45 store employees would be allowed to relocate to a nearby Target location for work," Kayla stated.

Washington D.C., Metro Area

Two stores will shut down in this area because of low sales. The locations are 7501 Baltimore Ave. in College Park, Maryland, and 500 S Washington St. in Falls Church, Virginia. The second is in a city near Washington, D.C.

"We value the team members at these stores, and they will be offered the opportunity to work at nearby Target locations," a spokesperson told MSN. "We remain committed to these areas, including the more than 50 stores we operate in each metro area," they continued.

Are these Target locations near you?

