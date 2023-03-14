Beloved Grocery Store Closing Its Doors And Focuses On Local Product Distribution

Walmart will have one less competitor. A beloved grocery store plans to close its doors. The company announced the closure of its public market and first-class butchery shop.

After eight years, the locally-sourced and produced food store permanently closes. Its complementing business served premium meat cuts and offered butchery classes.

The joint email announcement went out to regular customers and suppliers.

Local Foods and Butcher & Larder will close. The statement said:

"With a heavy heart, we announce that Local Foods Public Market and Butcher & Larder will be closing permanently on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Despite valiant efforts by our staff to make the business sustainable, we can no longer justify continued operations."

"Our staff has been incredibly flexible and supportive over the past year as we have attempted to make the business viable. Unfortunately, our best efforts have not been successful in the face of an isolated location and macroeconomic headwinds."

The grocer is offering "significant" discounts of up to 50% on some items. Butcher & Larder will continue to supply premium locally sourced meat until the doors shutter.

Local Foods will close the grocery shop and butcher. But it will maintain the "wholesale distribution business will continue to operate as normal. Local Foods distribution had record sales in 2022 and we look forward to continuing to provide source-identified foods to restaurants, schools, businesses, and other food operations committed to supporting sustainable food systems."

Local Foods distributor will focus on providing products created and grown within 350 miles of Chicago. It delivers in the city within a day. The business sources out-of-state items from single suppliers and ethical producers.

Will you miss this local business?

