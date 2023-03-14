Costco Tells Customers Nothing Lasts Forever

Costco will ask shoppers to pay higher surcharges.

The retailer's CFO said it is a matter of when, not if the change will occur. The brand will decide on the best time to pass the increased costs onto members.

Costco aims to increase its membership fees soon. The bulk warehouse company has not hiked its rates since June 2017. Back then, the cost jumped by $5 for gold members and $10 for executive members. The brand averages 5 years and 7 months between membership price increases.

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

News on the membership price increase

Currently, Costco charges an annual fee of $60 for its basic Glod Star and $120 for its executive membership.

CFO Richard Galanti said, "In our view, it’s a question of when not if. [In regards to the price increase date], we'll let you know."

Costco's membership numbers

Costco's membership renewal rate was 92.6% in the US and Canada at the end of the second quarter. Worldwide the percentage is 90.5% with a 0.01% increase from the previous quarter.

Richard Galanti said, "Membership growth has remained strong. We ended the second quarter with 68.1 million paid household members and 123.0 million cardholders, up more than seven percent versus a year earlier."

In the second quarter, Costco had 30.6 million executive memberships. This number represents 45% of paid members and 73% of worldwide sales. Membership income was $967 million last year and $1.027 billion this year.

But inflation left a heavy mark on the retail industry. Costco wants to remain profitable, and nothing lasts forever.

Would the increased membership price matter to you?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash