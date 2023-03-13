Southwest Florida Is Not A Destination For 2023 Spring Breakers

Red tides have brushed Florida's southwest coast. Spring breakers usually visit Florida for its pristine beaches and clear blue seas. But circumstances have changed along the southwest shores. The waters are not fit for living creatures.

The toxic algae bloom occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico. The organisms' growth intensifies in the presence of nutrients like nitrogen. The event left beaches littered with fish and residents with irritated eyes and short breaths.

No end is near.

“I cannot say when it’s going to go away,” said Bob Weisberg in the Tampa Bay Times. Bob is the former director of the University of South Florida’s Ocean Circulation Lab. “It could very well be that this thing may linger.”

Residents complain of coughs and sneezes, and the beaches are not so pristine. Every coastal county in southwest Florida saw blooms this past week. Sarasota and Pinellas counties had the most significant red tides.

People should avoid the water in these areas. Swimming in or near red tide causes rashes, skin irritation, and sore eyes. Persons with asthma and breathing issues should avoid the beach.

The situation will affect future plans.

Promoters of BeachFest canceled the festival. Others called-off parties were more than a month away. Red tides can strike at any time. But the usual timeframe is between August and December, according to Smithsonian Magazine .

“Red Tide is currently present on the beach and is forecasted to remain in the area in the weeks to come,” the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association, which sponsors BeachFest, said. “It is unfortunate that [the festival] had to be canceled but it is the best decision in the interest of public health.

Will this affect your Spring Break plans?

