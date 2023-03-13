New York cut retiree healthcare coverage to "save money" but wants to provide college education for migrants'

New York retirees argued with their unions to stop healthcare cuts. Two years of protests by seniors were ineffective.

The Municipal Labor Committee voted to scrap some of the best retiree coverage. The change puts 250,000 seniors into the Atena for-profit Medicare Advantage plan. Twenty-six unions in the MLC voted no. Others abstained. But the 37 votes by large-sized union committees allowed the bill to pass.

The retirees claim the for-profit insurers second-guess doctors, block patient care, and rip off the public to roll in record profits. Retirees in New York have been arguing with the state and their unions to prevent the change. But it passed anyway. The city says it wants to save money, and the move was necessary.

This same city is proposing to pay for the college training of migrants.

US Sen. Rick Scott slammed Mayor Eric Adams as an “embarrassment” for a new migrant plan. Eric floated a $1.2 million proposal to send asylum seekers to college using taxpayer dollars.

The Florida Republican tweeted:

Adams clarified that the migrants were "asylum seekers here legally." He said the workforce training and relocation program would save taxpayers money.

Scott said Adams should stop running ads in Florida. He claims it will not bring the residents back. Scoot said, "I don’t think anybody’s moving back. What he ought to be doing is running ads in his own city to try to get people to quit moving. So many people are moving out of the Northeast down to Florida because they don’t want high taxes."

