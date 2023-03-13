Texas Families Could Get $8,000 From the State For Students To Go To Private Schools

The Texas Senate introduced a sweeping education bill. Families would use taxpayer money to send their children to private schools. That is not all. Parents would review instruction material. And impose new rules on how gender orientation gets taught at all grades. This 'parental rights' bill has the support of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 8 would give families up to $8,000 in taxpayer money per student. The cash is for private schooling through an educational savings account. Patrick's previous efforts to pass the proposal got rebuffed. Republican lawmakers opposed similar legislation. They argue it takes away money from public schools, which anchor smaller communities.

But this year's bill focuses on smaller districts. School districts with less than 20,000 students would get funding for the first two years. Texas schools get a base allotment of $6,160 per student each year. Of course, the redirection of money would affect an entity. Private schools in large communities would lose state funding.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

In the last three years, Texas officials have changed how classrooms run. Representatives have already put perimeters on topics taught to children. The bill put gender studies lessons up for discussion. The clauses state age-appropriate teachings. Parent portals for instruction material review. And parental rights to exempt students from such classes. Parents would also receive notifications about changes in their child's behavior.

Opposition to the bill deems it as another way to pull money from public schools.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe is the bill's author. He said the legislation is a compromise between “parents, educators, employers, and students.”

A supporting proposal, Senate Bill 9, fills in other education financial gaps. It would give "across-the-board pay raises to teachers; increase funding for classrooms; establish and fund mentor and teacher residency programs; and give free pre-K education for the children of classroom teachers in districts where it is provided."

Would you support this bill?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. I am not a lawyer and this should not be considered legal advice. You should seek appropriate counsel for your situation.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash