Texas Unveils Bill To Give Residents Authority To Repel And Return Migrants

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan supports a shocking border security bill. The proposal follows a declining military presence at the border due to high costs. The bill seeks to create a state unit of officers. They could "repel" and arrest migrants crossing the border outside ports of entry. And return them to Mexico.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer R-Tyler, filed the legislation, House Bill 20. It tests the state's ability to enforce immigration law. Courts historically have said this falls under federal purview. Many officials threw their support behind the law. They are ready to test the state's immigration enforcement authority.

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, proposed another Senate bill. It would jail a person for 1-2 years if they tried to enter the country a second time. The proposal would also imprison a person for life if they also had a felony.

Schaefer's House bill would create a "Border Protection Unit." The empowered citizens would "arrest, detain, and deter individuals from crossing the border with non-lethal force."

Some clauses of the proposed law

Photo by Hobi industri on Unsplash

The bill says unit members must be U.S. citizens, permanent legal residents, or have law enforcement experience. The officers would also get unit immunity. It states "immunity from criminal and civil liability for any actions taken that are authorized" by the proposed law.

The bill also says the unit chief could employ civilians who have not been convicted of a felony “to participate in unit operations and functions, but such persons may not have to arrest authority unless trained and specifically authorized by the governor.”

Bill opposition

Democrats and advocates oppose the bill calling it dangerous. Roberto Lopez is a senior advocacy manager for the Beyond Borders program at the Texas Civil Rights Project. He called Schaefer’s bill the “most dangerous proposal we have ever seen on border issues.”

“A new military force under Gov. Greg Abbott, potentially staffed by vigilantes deputized as law enforcement authorities, will provide no protection to border communities whatsoever,” Lopez said. “Trying to solve what is fundamentally a humanitarian crisis with a full-frontal military response shows a reckless disregard for the safety of the people in our state and a fundamental misunderstanding of the root causes of the issues at our border.”

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. I am not a lawyer and this should not be considered legal advice. You should seek appropriate counsel for your situation.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash