Walmart Bans Plastic Bags From Stores In Eight States

Walmart will remove single-use bags in eight states. All the other 44 states will continue to offer plastic carriers. That is if state officials do not change local rules.

Why is the policy update only in effect for eight states? Walmart enacted the bans to follow local restrictions on plastic and paper bags. These states want to make their regions more sustainable. And help with measures against climate change.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

As states change their rules, the list will get longer. The initial lineup featured six localities. It will grow to eight as of April 18. Plastic produce bags are still available at all the locations. But only reusable bags are available at the checkout lanes.

In all the listed eight, except New Jersey, brown paper bags are available for delivery. In the Garden State, shoppers need reusable bags for in-person shopping and delivery.

All the other 44 states, including California, still offer single-use plastic bags. You can opt for single-use paper bags for a small surcharge.

The states with the ban in effect:

(source)

New York

New Jersey

Connecticut

Colorado

Maine

Vermont

Washington (April 18)

Oregon (April 18)

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash