Woman Starts Petition to Ban Men as Instacart Shoppers Unless They Take a Competence Test

Do you receive the wrong grocery deliveries? Was your shopper a man when the error occurred?

Several women allege their supermarket deliveries were incorrect when completed by men. The mistakes still happen after messaging advice to the male worker while they were in the store shopping.

TikTok user @viviandluong shared her experience with Instacart. And jokingly suggested a petition to have the app not hire men unless they did a competence test. The video has 212.1K views.

Vivian revealed her Instacart failure. The male shopper allegedly delivered $16 worth of brown ginger powder, not the ginger root she ordered. She claims she only asked for one ginger root.

Her caption reads, "It literally said “GINGER ROOT”… Petition to ban men from Instacart unless they take an incompetence test."

This video is one of many. Instacart customers went viral complaining about male shoppers. Several shared nonsensical substitutions, dishonesty about items being out of stock, or straight-up refusals to complete their orders.

Feedback

Photo by Melanie Lim on Unsplash

Women viewers agreed with Vivian.

Mention of other Instacart fails: "Did you see the girl who asked the shopper guy to get a [feminine hygiene product] and he didn't get it because he was "too embarrassed" to get it?" "Asked for grits, brought pancake mix. Asked for hot dog buns, he took a picture holding the buns and still didn’t get it."

A guy's comment: "I don’t agree with men only having a test. I do all the shopping for my family of four. I think all Instacart people should probably have a test."

Someone said, "That's why you go to the market instead of having someone shopping for you. Society just wants everything easy nowadays, and we become lazy." Vivian replied, "I am recovering from surgery and couldn't go."

Agreement: "They should really make people take some kind of aptitude test before they work for shopping apps." "When they send a pic and say “the thing you wanted isn’t here is there a replacement in the pic you want” and the thing you want is in the pic." "I legit asked for ONE bundle of 6 bananas and he brought 6 bundles of 5 bananas."

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash