Customer claims one supermarket employee works while five managers stand around talking

Have you visited retail stores where managers stand around, while counters remain understaffed?

A man filmed this situation at a supermarket. Over 2.4 million people viewed the TikTok video by Leighton (@leightonescobarha). The clip sparked a debate as viewers felt differently about how the situation should get handled.

Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash

Leighton's video claimed there was a work imbalance between employees and management. He films five workers who he identifies as managers looking at shelf products. Then, he shows a single worker preparing food at one of the counters. The one employee busily tries to get pizzas ready.

Feedback

It is unclear if the five workers were managers. Some comments referred to them as section leaders. Still, many alleged this was a common occurrence in retail stores.

One user wrote, "It’s always the hard-working staff that doesn’t get recognized!! Someone else said, "I bet this lady is better at her job than those five put together." "Yep that’s what normally happens, then when it comes to redundancy it’s always the hard workers that get pushed out 😳"

Another claimed, "[The company] has more staff standing around doing nothing, than I have ever seen in any supermarket."

A few thought it was not a big deal: "If they aren’t trained in that area they can’t do it lol." "This happens in every industry.. managers talk.. workers work." "Get promoted then 🤷‍♂️"

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash