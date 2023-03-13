Feds Says Customers Will Have Access To Funds After Bank Collapses

The incident is the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade. The institution's long-established customer base of tech startups worried and pulled deposits. The unexpected fund rush caused the collapse.

California state regulators took possession of the lender on Friday. And it appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver caps for the bank. The agency cited inadequate liquidity and insolvency as the reasons for the takeover. The Silicon Valley stalwart has several locations in Southern California.

Will people get their money back?

The FDIC said insured depositors of Silicon Valley Bank can access their funds no later than Monday morning.

Uninsured depositors will get a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. Regulators are unsure of this total. What is receivership? Receivership typically means a bank’s deposits will be assumed by another, healthy bank, or the FDIC will pay depositors up to the insured limit.

A $2 billion draw out led to SVB's collapse. Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and other high-profile venture capital firms advised their portfolio companies to pull money from the bank.

Expert's Opinion

The Silicon Valley Bank is the second regional lender to fold this week. Silvergate Capital Corp. announced voluntary liquidation. The situation spurred a selloff in bank stocks and concerns about firm closures.

“The FDIC receivership will end the uncertainty about this particular bank,” said Saule Omarova, a law professor at Cornell University. “But I don’t think that necessarily itself stops people from feeling less safe if they have some kind of exposure to assets or they hold their own money in banks with similar risk profiles.”

