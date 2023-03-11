Amazon Fresh Customers Claim They Are Boycotting The Retailer

Customers say Amazon Fresh changed their policy without any notice. They went to the site and learned of an update through a new banner. It left many upset with the brand and threatening to boycott the retailer.

A TikToker expressed disappointment with Jeff Bezos's new decision in a video. Kathy (@kathy_g15) refers to the Amazon Fresh delivery surcharge. Her text overlay reads, "Mr. Bezos, why did you change the Amazon free delivery prices?" The "free" option is now conditional. The Amazon Fresh website banner informs visitors of the new terms.

"Delivery on orders over $150 and pick up over $35 are FREE with Prime. Delivery orders under $150 now include a service fee ranging from $3.95-$9.95."

Customers with no Prime membership will have to visit Amazon Fresh locations to avoid the surcharge. This option is inconvenient for shoppers causing them to say they will boycott the store. Other grocery shops have more reasonable amounts attached to their free shipping terms. For example, Walmart is $35 per order.

Respondents did not like Kathy's suggestion of visiting Amazon Fresh shops to get groceries.

"I used to order fresh every week but I'll definitely be boycotting this," someone said.

The move follows Amazon stepping back from the grocery game. It paused the rollout of Amazon Fresh stores. CEO Andy Jassy publicly announced the company was trying to "better differentiate the stores and improve their economics ."

He said: "We’ve decided over the last year or so that we’re not going to expand the physical Fresh doors until we have that equation with differentiation and economic value that we like. But we are optimistic that we’re going to find that in 2023."

Amazon Fresh has 23 physical stores in America and 10 in California.

