Update: Payments Of $300,000 For Black California Residents Under Review

California hired a reparations task force. The team will help state officials examine the oppression experienced by African Americans. They will weigh the challenges faced by this minority group. Afterward, officials will be better able to decide if some residents get reparations.

What did the California first-in-the-nation task force on reparations do? They restricted who would be eligible for the payments to African American descendants. The task force split vote was 5-4. It sparked debate, and potential recipients wondered what would happen next.

The majority picked the strict interpretation of AB 3121. It means the cash (if approved) would not go to all 2.6 million black Californians. It would be open to 1.8 million instead.

In preparation for the reparations, task force members are discussing compensation. The choice could inform federal measures and redress proposals in other states.

What is the meaning of the vote?

The vote defined the recipients as “individual being an African American descendant of a chattel enslaved person or the descendant of a free Black person living in the US before the end of the 19th century.” Black migrants after the 19th century would not be eligible. Talks continue about how people will prove their lineage.

California is also planning on how to hand out the estimated $300,000. It could be direct cash payments, land transfers, baby bonds, a claim tribunal, or investments in Black-owned businesses. But economists say cash is the best payment format to close the wealth gap.

Proceedings

The state is unsure of the funding source if the bill receives approval. The task force will hold meetings every Wednesday and Thursday to hear from black history and economic consultants. In June, the team will present its first report of 600 pages and 13 chapters.

The final report release is in July 2023. It would include specifics for legislatures to decide on amounts and eligible communities. From there, California officials will review the recommendations for possible adoption.

Payment is uncertain until the California legislature determines approval.

