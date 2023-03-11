New York Residents Against Grocer Introducing Changes To Stores

New York shoppers are not in favor of a grocer changing its stores. The brand is a new favorite of many as customers search for low-priced food. Others use these shops as a way to avoid Walmart.

So, the upcoming store revamps have brought much displeasure.

Fans of the discount supermarket are unhappy.

Aldi regulars slammed the company for its plans to introduce self-checkout lanes. They left "fuming" remarks online. Why the frustration? Aldi is famous for the rapid bagging speed of its sales clerks. People bagging groceries themselves have some thinking wait times will increase.

Aldi has 2,284 locations in America. The retailer's new location at 714 Long Pond features self-checkout registers. The company is reportedly scheduled to open three other new shops with kiosk lanes in 2023.

What are the addresses of the coming soon locations? 915 Ridge Road, Webster; 615 Jefferson Road, Henrietta; and 3170 Chili Avenue, Rochester.

Experts explain that Aldi wants to expand but faces labor problems.

One user tweeted, "ALDI got self-checkout now!?!? I [dislike] America!!!!!"

Another said, "This is going to be a nightmare. One thing I loved was the absolute speed in which they checked people through the lines."

What do you think?

