Shoppers Excited As Department Stores Will Have Another 50%-80% Clearance Sale

There is one good news amid high inflation, layoffs, and retail closures. A retailer decided to give shoppers some financial relief via a clearance sale. Many shared their excitement about the deals online. When is the sale, and what department store will host it?

A shopper claims the marked-down items will go down another 50%. Other products will be on sale for 50-80% off. Liz ( @liz_the_clearancequeen ) announced the sale in her TikTok video.

In the video, Liz says, “Hold up. Clearance where? Did you guys see this? I bet you didn’t. If you didn’t know, Kohl’s has a lot of things on clearance right now 50-80% off. But guess what, starting Monday, March 13-19 they are going to be marking down clearance items an additional 50 percent. That is bokoo savings!”

Liz alleges the sale starts Monday, March 13 - 19. WRAL News also says Kohl's has many sweet deals going on right now. These include:

A coupon worth up to 30% off $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend Undergarment sale Plush weighted blanket for $29.99 regularly priced at $79.99 Oversized plush throw for $10.79 regularly priced at $25 Jewelry is on sale for up to 60% off PJs and slippers up to 75% off Clearance up to 70% off Free shipping with a $49 purchase or with in-store pick-up Bedding is on sale for up to 70% off

Several clothing sales are underway as people's favorite brands get marked down.

Why are the sales occurring?

Tom Kingsbury is Kohl's Chief Executive Officer. He recently said the company is working to turn around its sales profits. It plans to use several discounts and promotions to raise the numbers.

Customers cut back on retail spending as their food and rent bills rise. Online shopping has also affected sales at Kohl's department stores. The company said while shopping, people would see their new self-checkout machines.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

According to Liz's replies, the discounts are also available online. Meanwhile, some people were shocked Kohl's was having another clearance sale again as they had in January.

Comments: " Finally again." "AGAIN!!!! I still didn’t wear everything from January's event haaaa."

