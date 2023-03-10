Washington Walmart Customers Will See Extra Receipt Surcharges

Walmart confirms Washington shoppers will encounter extra fees. The change will affect all the company's 65 locations in the state. Similar actions have occurred in states like Colorado and New York. When will the change take effect, and why will Walmart consumers pay more?

The new policy begins on April 18.

Walmart wants its stores to be sustainable. As America's national environmental protocols intensify, the company changes to maintain compliance. So, single-use plastics will not be available to Washington Walmart shoppers.

Customers can buy reusable bags or bring their own reusable containers. The price is 74 cents for carriers in the checkout areas. The alternative options will have a price range of $1 - $13.99.

In 2021, the state passed the Washington State Plastic Bag Ban. All stores were to offer paper bags made of 40% recycled material for an 8-cent fee each. But Walmart is replacing paper bags with reusable ones.

In 2023, Walmart removed plastic and paper bags in seven states and two countries. It helped the company avoid the use of 1.2 billion temporary carrying bags. The other states with the policy in effect are Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New York, Vermont, and New Jersey. The other two countries are Mexico and Canada.

"Eliminating single-use bags is part of our effort to reduce waste at our stores and help keep Washington communities and ecosystems clean," said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart Sustainability. "Our Washington customers want to be engaged on this journey, and Walmart is committed to making the sustainable choice convenient and accessible every day.”

Pick-up orders will use only paper bags moving forward.

