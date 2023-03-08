Famous Chocolate Company Adds Plant-Based Chocolate Bars

According to Harvard University, Americans are eating healthier. Researchers started documenting the change more in 2019. Consumers want more high-quality carbohydrates, plant protein, and unsaturated fats. Several food brands have experimented with healthy, plant-based options. But customers expressed mixed reactions to each vegan or vegetarian item launch.

A well-known chocolate company made recipe tweaks to two of its beloved treats. Store shelves will soon see the addition of new products. The brand is expanding its line to include vegan options.

Photo by Tetiana Bykovets on Unsplash

Would you give it a try?

The sale starts this month and continues in April. It is the first vegan chocolate for sale nationally.

The Hershey Company will introduce plant-based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's chocolate bars. The Reese's Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups flavor reaches shelves this month. Hershey's Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt enters the market in April.

In the past, Hershey experimented with vegan chocolate Oat Made in 2021. But these chocolates will be the first sold in the USA under the "plant-based" label. The company says people want variety. Consumers especially young customers are reaching for healthy products or ones with fewer ingredients.

Hershey said the plant-based bars will cost more. And retailers will set the final prices. Even without dairy, these chocolate products pack in calories.

Some estimate the 1.4-ounce package of plant-based Reese's Cups has 210 calories - the same amount as a 1.5-ounce package of regular Reese's Cups.

Vegan Chocolate

Nestle sold vegan KitKats named KitKat V in Europe in 2021. Cadbury sells vegan chocolate bars in the UK. Its vegan US options are small and feature premium brands like Lindt.

What do you think about vegan chocolate?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash