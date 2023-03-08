Famous Chocolate Company Adds Plant-Based Chocolate Bars

C. Heslop

According to Harvard University, Americans are eating healthier. Researchers started documenting the change more in 2019. Consumers want more high-quality carbohydrates, plant protein, and unsaturated fats. Several food brands have experimented with healthy, plant-based options. But customers expressed mixed reactions to each vegan or vegetarian item launch.

A well-known chocolate company made recipe tweaks to two of its beloved treats. Store shelves will soon see the addition of new products. The brand is expanding its line to include vegan options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ug023_0lC5cWTo00
Photo byTetiana BykovetsonUnsplash

Would you give it a try?

The sale starts this month and continues in April. It is the first vegan chocolate for sale nationally.

The Hershey Company will introduce plant-based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's chocolate bars. The Reese's Plant-Based Peanut Butter Cups flavor reaches shelves this month. Hershey's Plant-Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt enters the market in April.

In the past, Hershey experimented with vegan chocolate Oat Made in 2021. But these chocolates will be the first sold in the USA under the "plant-based" label. The company says people want variety. Consumers especially young customers are reaching for healthy products or ones with fewer ingredients.

Hershey said the plant-based bars will cost more. And retailers will set the final prices. Even without dairy, these chocolate products pack in calories.

Some estimate the 1.4-ounce package of plant-based Reese's Cups has 210 calories - the same amount as a 1.5-ounce package of regular Reese's Cups.

Vegan Chocolate

Nestle sold vegan KitKats named KitKat V in Europe in 2021. Cadbury sells vegan chocolate bars in the UK. Its vegan US options are small and feature premium brands like Lindt.

What do you think about vegan chocolate?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Utah# Economy# Society# Lifestyle# News

Comments / 4

Published by

Food, Relationships, Money, Social Media, and Business.

N/A
44K followers

More from C. Heslop

California State

Recent Bank Collapse The Largest Failure Since 2008

The incident is the biggest US bank failure in more than a decade. The institution's long-established customer base of tech startups worried and pulled deposits. The unexpected fund rush caused the collapse.

Read full story

Amazon Fresh Customers Claim They Are Boycotting The Retailer

Customers say Amazon Fresh changed their policy without any notice. They went to the site and learned of an update through a new banner. It left many upset with the brand and threatening to boycott the retailer.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Slavery-Based Ruling To Determine What Divorcing Virginia Couple Does With Frozen Embryos

Do you live in Virginia? Are you getting a divorce while in possession of frozen human embryos? You, your spouse, and the lawyers should decide who keeps them. The fertilized eyes are legally property or chattel. The decision of the Virginia judge originates from a surprising source.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Update: Payments Of $300,000 For Black California Residents Under Review

California hired a reparations task force. The team will help state officials examine the oppression experienced by African Americans. They will weigh the challenges faced by this minority group. Afterward, officials will be better able to decide if some residents get reparations.

Read full story
77 comments

New York Residents Against Grocer Introducing Changes To Stores

New York shoppers are not in favor of a grocer changing its stores. The brand is a new favorite of many as customers search for low-priced food. Others use these shops as a way to avoid Walmart.

Read full story
1 comments

Shoppers Excited As Department Stores Will Have Another 50%-80% Clearance Sale

There is one good news amid high inflation, layoffs, and retail closures. A retailer decided to give shoppers some financial relief via a clearance sale. Many shared their excitement about the deals online. When is the sale, and what department store will host it?

Read full story
Washington State

Washington Walmart Customers Will See Extra Receipt Surcharges

Walmart confirms Washington shoppers will encounter extra fees. The change will affect all the company's 65 locations in the state. Similar actions have occurred in states like Colorado and New York. When will the change take effect, and why will Walmart consumers pay more?

Read full story
49 comments

Woman claims HelloFresh should address its recent deliveries

HelloFresh is a meal kit company. The brand is the largest meal-kit provider in the United States with operations in several other countries. It delivers step-by-step recipes and fresh, pre-portioned ingredients to customers' doors.

Read full story
2 comments

North Carolina Utility Company Seeks Hike For Residential Gas Bills

If you live in North Carolina, you may wish your living expenses were cheaper. Yet, it will increase again if the state approves a utility company's new rate hike request. The firm wants to recover capital spent on rising fuel costs.

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Reveals Its Store Plans For 2023

Costco is a well-known membership warehouse club. The company is famous for selling bulk goods to consumers at competitive prices. Costco membership prices came up for discussion many times in 2022. But the brand decided against the increase.

Read full story
California State

Ron DeSantis Touts Florida As The Blueprint For America While He Visits California On His Book Tour

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited California on Sunday. He spent some of his book promoting time slamming Cali Gov. Gavin Newsom. DeSantis blames Newsom for California's population decline. Meanwhile, his Sunshine State gains residents. Reports claim DeSantis has his eye on the White House.

Read full story
9 comments

Best Buy To Close Seventeen Stores This Week: Is The Location Near You?

Best Buy has mass closure plans for 2023 to 2025. The company is closing 17 locations this week, and will have more throughout the year. The closures span several states. Are the stores near you? Here are the announced locations.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Loses Beloved Bakeries To Closures

Are you missing the comfort food spots in your state? A few are about to close. Inflation and other economic shocks drive up the cost of dessert ingredients. The owners say it is hard to permanently lock their doors after so many years of serving the community. But they can no longer stand the losses and will shutter by March 31.

Read full story
2 comments

Customer Gives Tour Of The Self-Serve Section At Dunkin’ Express

Dunkin' Express is the newest brand to try self-service tech in its fast-food chains. The update allows customers to make beverages with zero staff interaction. A customer expressed her excitement and gave a tour of the store.

Read full story

Man Alleges Netflix Charged His Deactivated Card And He Had To Pay The Bill

Customers claim Netflix charges their deactivated credit cards. One man decided to raise awareness about the situation as he found it shocking. Canceling cards does not free you from subscriptions, especially with a certain provider.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon City, OR

Walmart Closing All Stores In One Oregon City

Walmart is shutting down all its unprofitable stores. The move aims to keep the business financially stable. The brand will lock down all its stores in one major Oregon city. These announced closures follow a March 10 deadline for seven stores nationwide.

Read full story
5 comments

“Swallow your pride and go to a food bank,” Daughter tells her dad whose small business closed

Cash-strapped parents usually rely on their children for help. But one daughter said her dad should stop asking her for aid. She told her dad to go to government assistance programs like the food bank. The daughter shared her story via Reddit.

Read full story
2 comments

Parents and grandparents say Gen Z teens refuse to gain driver's licenses and want to be driven everywhere

Older generations think back with pride about getting licenses to drive. Kelly Gartland gained hers in 1993 and still remembers the feelings. She savored her first taste of freedom behind the wheel of a family car.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Governor Gavin Newsom Leaves California For "Personal Travel" During Intense Snow Storms

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces criticism for being away on 'personal travel.' He left the state. Meanwhile, residents experience blackouts and blocked roads from intense winter storms.

Read full story
103 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy