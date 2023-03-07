North Carolina Utility Company Seeks Hike For Residential Gas Bills

C. Heslop

If you live in North Carolina, you may wish your living expenses were cheaper. Yet, it will increase again if the state approves a utility company's new rate hike request. The firm wants to recover capital spent on rising fuel costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YMJU_0l9yLXxE00
Photo byPhoto by Jungwoo Hong on Unsplash

The company serves 2 million homes and firms in western and central North Carolina. What will happen if the state Utilities Commission approves the request? The typical resident's monthly bill will go from $115.01 to $134.11.

Duke Energy Corp. wants the 16.6% residential rate increase to recover fuel costs. Why? The price of natural gas soared last year.

The company emphasized the need for an increase.

The company stressed that the hike was not to widen anticipated profits. It is to cover expenses associated with electricity generation. They identified nuclear rods, natural gas, and coal expenses.

It claimed customers paid $1 billion less than the actual cost of fuel in 2022. The economic challenges drove up their rate request.

“Fuel costs to generate electricity have more than tripled over the last year, which is a challenge faced by energy providers across the country,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “Our rates in North Carolina are far below the national average, and we’re doing everything we can to keep customer bills as low as possible.”

Historical Numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvDli_0l9yLXxE00
Photo byJessica JohnstononUnsplash

This application is the largest fuel filing increase in the history of Duke Energy’s North Carolina electric subsidiaries. What did the utility company propose to the Commission?

"It seeks a 16.2% residential rate increase by Sept. 1, with a 0.4% increase by Jan. 1. Duke Energy Carolinas also said it would seek a 15.2% rate increase for commercial customers and 12.1% increase for industrial customers. The subsidiary’s coverage area includes Charlotte, Durham, and the Triad."

Are other increases possible?

"The other North Carolina electric-producing subsidiary, Duke Energy Progress, will make its annual fuel filing in June, the news release said. It has 1.5 million customers in eastern and central North Carolina -- including those in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Wilmington -- as well as in and near Asheville."

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

# North Carolina# Money# Inflation# Real Estate# Gas

