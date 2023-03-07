Costco Reveals Its Store Plans For 2023

Costco is a well-known membership warehouse club. The company is famous for selling bulk goods to consumers at competitive prices. Costco membership prices came up for discussion many times in 2022. But the brand decided against the increase.

According to reports, Costco's revenue grew 8%; it compounded for the last ten years. For the second quarter, the brand's sales fell short. But revenue was $55.3 billion as earnings exceeded expectations.

Now, the store has revealed its store plans for 2023.

Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash

Costco 2023

The retailer has plans to open more stores.

In December 2022, the chief executive officer pledged to open 24 new shops this fiscal year. Of the 24 proposed new stores, 15 would be in America. The number is now closer to 27 shops.

The company confirmed plans to open four new locations between now and June. Within weeks, grand openings will occur in:

Longmont, Colorado

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Georgetown, Texas

Kyle, Texas

Details on Each Store Opening

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

The announcement follows a recent opening in Queens Creek, Arizona. The 20260 S. Ellsworth Road location includes a gas station.

By the end of March, Costco will have a new $17.5 million store in Kyle, Texas. Its location will be at the northwest corner of I-35 and Kohlers Crossing. The expectation for the Georgetown, Texas branch is June.

The address for Costco's upcoming Longmont store is near Harvest Junction South at 205 Ken Pratt Boulevard. It will open in Mach. The City of Tulsa will see the new Costco built between Highway 169 and East 46th Street North. The set timeframe is May.

How many stores does Costco own?

Costco has 848 locations, including 584 in America and 46 in Puerto Rico.

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash