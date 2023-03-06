Ron DeSantis Touts Florida As The Blueprint For America While He Visits California On His Book Tour

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited California on Sunday. He spent some of his book promoting time slamming Cali Gov. Gavin Newsom. DeSantis blames Newsom for California's population decline. Meanwhile, his Sunshine State gains residents. Reports claim DeSantis has his eye on the White House.

“I knew you guys got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we’re doing in Florida, so I figured I had to come by,” DeSantis quipped as he began a speech he delivered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley to promote his new book, according to Fox News.

Once people moved to this state, now they relocate away from it. California’s population declined by over 500,000 people between April 2020 to July 2022. Experts say the lack of affordable housing contributes to the problem.

“And if you look over the last four years, we’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideology and delivering poor results, and you’ve seen massive gains in states like Florida, who are governing according to the tried and true principles that President Reagan held dear,” DeSantis said.

“From the beginning of this state’s history, all the way until the last four or five years, people beat a path to California. You didn’t beat a path away from California. And yet now, you see the state hemorrhaging population.”

He blames population dips in California, New York, Louisiana, and Illinois on Democrats' choices.

He says Florida was laxer with pandemic requirements. It gave residents the freedom to move around.

“I can tell you, we had families move from the Pacific coast just for the fact that we had schools open in Florida when you didn’t have them open in many other states,” he said. "We said that’s none of their business. Everyone has a right to participate in society.That’s a personal choice that you make whether to take that or not, and we’re not going to let you be excluded."

