Are you missing the comfort food spots in your state? A few are about to close. Inflation and other economic shocks drive up the cost of dessert ingredients. The owners say it is hard to permanently lock their doors after so many years of serving the community. But they can no longer stand the losses and will shutter by March 31.

Owners Patrick and Ryan Magee are heartbroken after deciding to close their tavern.

They said, "While we don’t know yet who will be picking up the mantle, we are confident that they will provide the neighborhood with the community space it deserves."

Atwood Tevern will shutter on March 31. Another local hangout well-known for cheesecakes, 7ate9, will also close at month's end. Owner of 7ate9, Sarah Cheste, said it was a hard decision.

She stated, "I have spoken with many other small business owners in the same situation. And we are all going through a very real challenge. "Perhaps you’ll see me at pop-ups, on the wholesale scene, opening a food-centric bookstore. Starting a podcast, or consulting on small business development, or on how to make the world’s best cheesecake."

Each store faced many issues that caused them to close.

