Best Buy To Close Seventeen Stores This Week: Is The Location Near You?

Best Buy has mass closure plans for 2023 to 2025. The company is closing 17 locations this week, and will have more throughout the year. The closures span several states.

What is behind the shuttering plans?

The company is rethinking its physical presence as online shopping increases.

The brand has a two-year plan to phase out the closures. The shuttering will have 20-30 lockdown formats. The company will also test 10 outlet stores featuring new layouts. If a shop remains open, remodeling is possible.

Best Buy CEO and director Corie Sue Barry said, "[The closures were decided] through our normal stringent lease review process." [The closures will leave the best-performing and most spacious stores open.] This format has more premium experiences in a 35,000-square-foot selling area, showcasing the very best of Best Buy. Stepping back, we expect the evolution of our store portfolio and operating model to drive sales to lift and efficiencies over time."

She also said, "Most importantly, these changes are necessary to relieve the pressures of a changing world, a world in which customers are in control and increasingly more digital, and the cost to operate physical stores such as rent, and labor are not likely going to come down."

The known closing locations

Farragut, Tennessee Hixson, Tennessee St. Joseph, Missouri Two stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota Shakopee, Minnesota Blaine, Minnesota Temecula, California Pflugerville, Texas Algonquin, Illinois

Announcements about the other shops are coming soon for this developing story.

