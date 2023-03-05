Customer Gives Tour Of The Self-Serve Section At Dunkin’ Express

Dunkin' Express is the newest brand to try self-service tech in its fast-food chains. The update allows customers to make beverages with zero staff interaction. A customer expressed her excitement and gave a tour of the store.

User Jasmin (@jassyjas100) showed one of the locations in a clip with 363.2K views. She went back a second time because the first trip was pretty good.

Jasmin shared her love for Dunkin'S self-serve section at its Express location. The shop allows consumers to make their own coffee beverages. An epic selling point for patrons was the price. A typical cup of coffee at Starbucks costs at least $5-7. But here it is $2.45.

Jasmin begins the clip by saying, “Have you ever seen a Dunkin’ express?” She walks through the self-serve kiosks. It features different cup sizes, coffee machines, and the chain's trademarked flavored syrups. There is also a cabinet filled with donuts.

Only a few Dunkin' Express stores feature this self-serve setup; the ones in Georgia have it. According to Best Coffee Recipes, the donuts get replaced every single hour. Express locations are usually found at highway gas stations.

Photo by Slashio Photography on Unsplash

Viewers loved the store concept and the prices.

Comments include, "We want the Dunkin Express’ everywhere!!!!!!” “I need this where I’m at. Dunkin always messing up my drink.” "the way my drink would finally taste how I want it to taste 😭." "Cheaper too😳"

