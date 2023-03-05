Man Alleges Netflix Charged His Deactivated Card And He Had To Pay The Bill

C. Heslop

Customers claim Netflix charges their deactivated credit cards. One man decided to raise awareness about the situation as he found it shocking. Canceling cards does not free you from subscriptions, especially with a certain provider.

TikTok user Joey (@freshcoralblast) posted the video and amassed 343.9K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIsWV_0l8ZfoEd00
Photo byChristiann KoepkeonUnsplash

What does the man say in the video?

“Did you guys know that Netflix has a deal with the company Visa?” According to Joey, if you buy a Netflix subscription with a Visa card then “deactivate,” “shred,” and “get rid of every semblance of that card on the internet forever,” Netflix can still charge it.

The man said he learned the hard way after talking to customer service for an hour. He went "back and forth" with his bank and Netflix about the charge. He had “shredded, deactivated, and unlinked” this card from his account four months ago.

The only sure way to be free of subscriptions is to terminate them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSdiq_0l8ZfoEd00
Photo byThalia KarronUnsplash

Comments told Joey, this is a common practice of financial institutions that partner with subscription companies. People listed: Microsoft and Lyft as also having this policy. The terms and agreement of your credit card company make it legal.

“This is very common, companies that deal with subscriptions can do this. It’s called Visa Account Updater. Other cards have similar,” one viewer wrote.
“It’s not just Netflix. Most subscriptions can do this. That’s why you need to cancel your account with the subscription, not just your card,” someone explained.
“For many automatic payments, often banks will let the payments continue even after a card is expired,” another claimed.

What do you think?

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.*

