Walmart is shutting down all its unprofitable stores. The move aims to keep the business financially stable. The brand will lock down all its stores in one major Oregon city. These announced closures follow a March 10 deadline for seven stores nationwide.

Closures happened in the area earlier. The new shuttering plan means all remaining locations in the big U.S. city will close. The company blames high levels of consumer dishonesty.

The American retailer will close the area's last two stores by the end of March. Both had disappointing performances; 600 residents will be without a job.

A Walmart spokesperson told KPTV:

"We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance."

"We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here."

The affected city is Portland. The Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza stores will permanently close on March 24. Laid-off employees can transfer to locations outside of the city. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon informed shoppers that closures will continue across the states. He said "prices will be higher, and/or stores will close," if the situation doesn't improve.

