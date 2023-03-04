Woman does a week of food shopping at Chipotle for $139 as consumers try to avoid $200 grocery bills

As inflation increases grocery bills, consumers take action to lower expenses. Plus, it is a well-known habit to pack away $200 groceries and order out for convenience. So, this Chipotle shopping choice made one woman very happy. And it is a trending hack on TikTok.

TikTok poster Alicia Briggs (@thebrownmamimelts) amassed 384.6K views for the video.

Alicia says Chipotle catering services will replace her usual at-home meal prep. The mom said it takes a lot of time to cook food for herself and her family.

“So, I saw on TikTok that people were ordering Chipotle for meal prep purposes, and I thought that was absolutely genius,” she says in the clip. “I eat a lot of rice, and a lot of chicken, so why not add some mixed vegetables and sautéed fajitas to my meal?”

“My kids don’t even understand what’s about to go down,” she adds. “I am so excited for meal prep this week. I hacked the system!”

What did Alicia receive? Double beef, rice, beans, feta veggies, cheese, corn salsa, tomato salsa, lettuce, tortas, a bag of chips, and serving tools (napkins, serving tongs, and plastic utensils).

Comments include, "Chipotle gon be tired of ya & these TikTok hacks!!! 😂😂."

"I like Chipotle but I just can’t give them 139😂.", someone typed.

"Bonefish Grille, Outback, Cava, you can meal prep off their catering and so many other places. I've been doing it for years. Good luck on the journey!", suggested a third.

Concerns: "Tell me how that rice held up because it turns into little rocks after a few hours in an assembled bowl." "They are going to raise the price."

