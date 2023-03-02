California Proposal To Raise Hourly Minimum Wage For Some Worker Groups

California residents know this is an expensive state. The cost of living here is higher than in most American states. And this was before the surge in inflation. Economic shocks here made it hard for everyone, including workers set to gain from this bill. The minimum wage in California stands at $15.50 as of January 1, 2023.

Inflation and the high cost of living are difficult for all Californians. State representatives have been selecting specific groups for minimum wage hike proposals. Officials argued for fast-food workers in 2022. But one million signatures delayed the vote until 2024.

The new California minimum wage bill

The California Senate proposed increasing health workers' minimum wages to $25 per hour. The bill is SB-525 Minimum wage: health care workers. It would benefit all health workers in the Golden State. California's healthcare industry employed over 1.7 million people in 2019.

Who would receive coverage if approved? Everyone. Nurses, pharmacists, care-associated janitors, and cafeteria workers would see a pay increase. The bill identifies everyone providing treatment and working at a care facility.

Hospitals raised issues about the effect on service costs. But the state recognizes the need to attract and keep workers. Officials set aside $1 billion to help the industry address the workforce shortage. But the leaders also believe people need a financial incentive to commit to the sector.

If approved, the increase would be effective January 2024.

The debate

"We have a workforce that has just been through the wringer in the last three years," said Dave Regan, president of SEIU-UHW. "And lots of healthcare workers decided, you know, this is just too difficult. It’s too exhausting."

Joanne Spetz is the director of the Institute for Health Policy Studies at UC San Francisco. Joanne said if approved families would come out of poverty. But the California Senate must take other increases into consideration.

"If you don’t get higher reimbursements from Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers, then you’re gonna have to figure out how to absorb that cost increase," Spetz said. "Or you just get rid of the worker."

But facilities have pressing labor shortages. Durazo suggested loosening seismic retrofitting standards to free up sums to employ and pay workers more.

Would you support this increase?

